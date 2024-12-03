PORT WILLIAMS, NS, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Construction is now complete on 549 metres of new and rehabilitated sidewalk in the Village of Port Williams after an investment of more than $550,000 from the federal and municipal governments.

The new sidewalk along Collins Road connects the growing neighbourhood of Lawrence Gate to the Village Community Park and the Benedict Sports Field. The sidewalk also connects with the existing sidewalk in the village, which leads to Port Williams's commercial core.

The project also includes new curbs and gutters as well as the necessary catch basins, headwalls, and culverts needed to manage storm water flows.

Quotes

"This new section of sidewalk will provide a safer and more accessible walking route that the people of Port Williams can use to support the shops and restaurants of the town and to access the parks and recreation spaces. The much improved sidewalk will also allow more people in Port Williams to reduce their reliance on cars while safely accessing services in their community."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Port Williams Village Commission is pleased to work with our partners in the Government of Canada to offer the community of Port Williams an expansion of its active transportation infrastructure. We are grateful for the Active Transportation Fund that enables us to offer this new sidewalk; linking the growing neighbourhoods off Collins Road to our community parks and fields, the commercial core of the Village, and the broader Village sidewalk network."

Lewis Benedict, Chairperson, Port Williams Village Commission

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $340,702 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Village of Port Williams is contributing $227,135 .

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating employment opportunities, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring equitable access to services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

