New Series REBEL and HOME ECONOMICS Join CTV's Spring 2021 Schedule

– From GREY'S ANATOMY and STATION 19 executive producer, new Erin Brockovich-inspired drama REBEL, starring Golden Globe®-winner Katey Sagal, premieres April 8 on CTV –

– New Topher Grace-led comedy HOME ECONOMICS debuts April 7 on CTV –

– KUNG FU series reboot starring Olivia Liang (LEGACIES), and from executive producers Christina M. Kim, Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, kicks off April 7 on CTV2 –

– Can't-miss live events continue with THE OSCARS® (April 25) and BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (May 23) –

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - CTV today announced key dates for its Spring 2021 schedule featuring three new buzzed-about series, returning favourites, and big-ticket live events across CTV and CTV2, and the all-new CTV.ca and CTV app.

New drama REBEL starring Katey Sagal (THE CONNERS, SONS OF ANARCHY) is set to headline the network's Spring 2021 lineup. From executive producer Krista Vernoff of GREY'S ANATOMY and STATION 19, and executive producer Erin Brockovich, the new 10-episode series airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, beginning April 8. Inspired by Brockovich's life today, REBEL follows a brilliant and fearless legal advocate who will win at almost any cost.

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace (THAT '70s SHOW), new half-hour comedy HOME ECONOMICS from Lionsgate Television examines the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class, and one barely holding on. Paired alongside THE CONNERS on CTV, the comedy – inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton (Penguins of Madagascar) – premieres Wednesday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, before moving to its regular Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT timeslot, beginning April 14.

Also debuting next month is the all-new, female-led reboot of the 1970s David Carradine series, KUNG FU, starring Olivia Liang (LEGACIES) as Nicky, who uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice – all while searching for the assassin who killed her mentor. From the BLINDSPOT team of writer-executive producer Christina M. Kim (HAWAII 5-0), creator-executive producer Martin Gero (BLINDSPOT), and executive producers Greg Berlanti (DC's LEGENDS OF TOMORROW) and Sarah Schechter (THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT), KUNG FU airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV2, beginning April 7.

