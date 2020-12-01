New Series CALL ME KAT Joins THE MASKED DANCER, Returning Favourites, and NFL Playoffs as CTV Announces Red Hot January Schedule

– New comedy CALL ME KAT starring Emmy Award®-nominee Mayim Bialik premieres Jan. 3 –

– THE MASKED DANCER joins the network's schedule with a special premiere on Dec. 27 –

– Fan-favourite returning series THE ROOKIE (Jan. 3), THE RESIDENT (Jan. 12), and 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Jan. 18) are back with new seasons –

– CTV delivers complete coverage of the NFL playoffs leading up to SUPER BOWL LV –

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - This January, CTV's schedule kicks-off the new year with new buzzed-about series, returning hits, and the ever-popular NFL playoff schedule to deliver can't-miss programming every night of the week across CTV, and the all-new CTV.ca and CTV app.

Mayim Bialik (THE BIG BANG THEORY) returns to CTV in new comedy series CALL ME KAT (Jan. 3), set to headline the network's January lineup alongside previously announced new unscripted series THE MASKED DANCER (Dec. 27), inspired by CTV's hit series THE MASKED SINGER. The new series further strengthen CTV's schedule of fan-favourite shows, already bolstered by the season premieres of returning series THE ROOKIE (Jan. 3), THE RESIDENT (Jan. 12), and 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Jan. 18).

CTV's January schedule also features complete coverage of the NFL playoffs, including the NFL WILD CARD ROUND beginning Jan. 9, the NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND beginning Jan. 16, and the NFL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS beginning Jan. 24, all on the road to SUPER BOWL LV (Feb. 7).

New series CALL ME KAT is executive-produced by Bialik, Emmy Award®-nominated producer Jim Parsons (YOUNG SHELDON and THE BIG BANG THEORY), and Darlene Hunt (THE BIG C), and premieres Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT before moving to its regular Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT timeslot beginning Jan. 7 on CTV and the all-new CTV.ca and CTV app. Based on the BBC UK original series MIRANDA, CALL ME KAT stars Bialik as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can still live a happy and fulfilling life despite still being single at 39. It was expected that Kat (Bialik) would be married with kids by now, but for many reasons, she's still single – and totally fine with it. Of course, Kat's mother, Sheila (Emmy Award-winner and Golden Globe®-nominee Swoosie Kurtz, MIKE & MOLLY), views her daughter's singlehood as her own personal failure, but Kat remains determined to live a fulfilling life, and charts her own course to happiness, recently spending her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky.

