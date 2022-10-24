POPLAR RIVER FIRST NATION, TREATY 5 TERRITORY, MB, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - A new Kindergarten to Grade 12 school at Poplar River First Nation means that some high school students will no longer have to travel outside the community to pursue their education.

Today, Poplar River First Nation is celebrating the grand opening of a new K-12 school that will allow students to stay closer to home while completing their high school education.

The new $36.5 million facility features a traditional teaching room and shared cultural spaces, and includes classrooms, a science lab, multi-purpose room, computer room, industrial arts shop, home economics lab, library, kitchen and cafeteria. In addition, the community and students will benefit from a bigger gymnasium, health room and outdoor play areas, including a sports field and a full-size ice hockey rink.

By working in partnership, Poplar River First Nation and Indigenous Services Canada are investing in First Nations education and building school facilities that support better outcomes for students and families.

New schools at Poplar River and Little Grand Rapids First Nations are part of the Lake Winnipeg School Bundle Initiative, an investment of more than $110 million to build three new schools at Poplar River, Bloodvein, and Little Grand Rapids First Nations.

Quotes

"Congratulations to Poplar River First Nation on the official grand opening of your new school. The young people that will learn, grow and develop in this new place of learning and culture will have a stronger future, and your community will only grow stronger!"

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Poplar River First Nation celebrates and welcomes the new school. Poplar River First Nation has strived for many years to offer a secondary facility for its children. The new school will ensure that children no longer have to leave home to pursue their high school education. It is a very welcomed initiative that has been planned for the last 10 years. Poplar River First Nation acknowledges and thanks every person that has been involved in making this a reality."

Chief Vera Mitchell

Poplar River First Nation

Quick facts

Poplar River First Nation is located approximately 340 kilometres north of Winnipeg .

is located approximately 340 kilometres north of . In addition to the new school at Poplar River , the Lake Winnipeg School Bundle Initiative includes a new 2,420 square-metre Kindergarten to Grade 9 school at Bloodvein First Nation and a new 4,092 square-metre Kindergarten to Grade 12 school at Little Grand Rapids First Nation.

, the Lake Winnipeg School Bundle Initiative includes a new 2,420 square-metre Kindergarten to Grade 9 school at Bloodvein First Nation and a new 4,092 square-metre Kindergarten to Grade 12 school at Little Grand Rapids First Nation. The Government of Canada has committed to investing $2.35 billion until 2024–2025 ( $2.27 billion , excluding funding for operating expenses) in First Nations school facilities.

has committed to investing until 2024–2025 ( , excluding funding for operating expenses) in First Nations school facilities. As of June 30, 2022 , Indigenous Services Canada has invested more than $1.57 billion targeted funds (excluding operating expenses) to support 250 school-related infrastructure projects, 164 of which are complete. These projects will build or renovate 203 schools,135 of which are complete, benefiting approximately 34,000 students.

Associated links

Stay connected

