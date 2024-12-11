NEW SALES RECORD FOR SUBARU CANADA

Surpassed all-time sales record set in 2018

63,379 units sold year-to-date (YTD)

Subaru retails 5,522 units in November

Forester and Soltera achieved their best November ever

Forester records best YTD sales ever

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI) has set an all-new sales record in 2024, with a month still to go. November saw 5,522 units sold, marking a 6.4 per cent increase over November 2023 and carrying the year-to-date sales total to 63,379 vehicles sold. This total results in a 27.1 per cent increase over the same time last year and beats the previous annual record of 58,070 units sold, set in 2018.

The Subaru Solterra and Forester each achieved their best November ever, with the Forester setting a year-to-date sales record for the nameplate. This puts the Forester alongside the Crosstrek and Solterra, which set their year-to-date records last month.

The Subaru Forester is fully redesigned for 2025, bringing sleeker styling, improved safety, added tech and enhanced driving dynamics to the trusted family SUV. Alongside the improvements brought to this new generation, the Forester maintains the characteristics that make it unique within its segment such as superb visibility and all-weather rugged capability.

"An all-time sales record is a testament to our dealer network," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "We want to thank this award-winning group of dedicated individuals who always put our customers first."





November 2024 5,522 Month's actual 5,188 Previous year (same month) 334 Difference 6.4 % MTD sales vs. STLY 63,379 2024 YTD 49,851 2023 YTD 13,528 Difference 27.1 % YTD sales vs. STLY 10,887 Q4 2024 9,984 Q4 2023 903 Difference 9.0 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

