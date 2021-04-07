RestoraFIBRE Daily Gummies contain inulin, which is both a soluble fibre and a prebiotic that helps encourage growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. When fed well, these bacteria (such as bifidobacteria) help to maintain a healthy gut and support a healthy digestive system. The importance of prebiotics and fibre in the diet has been noted and most Canadians are only getting about half of their required fibre intake. 1

"RestoraFIBRE Daily Gummies grows our family of RestoraLAX constipation products," says Gerry Cruz, Brand Manager Digestive Health, Bayer.

Two RestoraFIBRE Daily Gummies taken twice a day provides 8 grams of soluble, naturally sourced fibre to help support regularity and can help adults meet their daily fibre requirements. The gummies also help provide gentle relief of constipation and irregularity.

RestoraFIBRE Gummies offer six great-tasting fruit flavours per bottle in either 30-count or 90-count bottles. Learn more at www.restorafibre.ca

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2019, the Group employed around 104,000 people and had sales of 43.5 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.9 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.ca.



____________________________ 1 Gut health and prebiotics. Canadian Digestive Health Foundation. Available at https://cdhf.ca/health-lifestyle/gut-health-and-prebiotics/. Accessed on February 3, 2021.

To be sure this product is right for you, always read and follow the label. RestoraFIBRE serves as a supplement to help fill fibre gaps when diet is not enough.

