MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - This summer, travel will improve for users of public transit and active transportation in the borough of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. A new reserved lane for buses and taxis will be created on Chemin Queen-Mary and cyclists will be able to use the reserved lane on Rue Sherbrooke. These two new offers will help ensure faster and safer travel on two main arteries!

"In the context of the climate emergency, public authorities must show courage. I am proud to have helped move the Queen Mary reserved lane project forward. After years of waiting, the thousands of students and workers who take the bus there every day deserve faster and more predictable service." - Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, Mayor of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

A new reserved lane

Buses and taxis will be able to travel more efficiently on Chemin Queen-Mary thanks to a dedicated lane during rush hour. The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) will begin the necessary work in the summer of 2022.

The addition of eastbound and westbound reserved lanes aims to improve the fluidity of public transit and active transportation, allowing users to reach their destinations faster. This measure will benefit 8,000 users during peak hours, who will see their return trip between Avenue MacDonald and Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges reduced by 6 minutes and 40 seconds every day. With the introduction of preferential measures for these mobility services, the attractiveness of these modes of transport will continue to increase.

Access for cyclists

In addition to buses and taxis, the pre-existing reserved lane on Rue Sherbrooke will now also accept cyclists. This cohabitation provides a safer route for the cyclists who use this busy artery. In the same way as on a vélorue (bicycle boulevard), bicycles, buses and taxis will share the reserved lane.

Timely changes in the borough

This announcement of improvements to mobility is being made just a few days after the start of the survey on people's travel in and around the borough. The study, reflection and proposals for the Local Transportation Plan are all about listening to the population and delivering solutions to improve mobility in CDN-NDG. This public consultation process will take more than two years and can be consulted on the Making MTL website.

Furthermore, in 2021, the borough undertook an initiative to support merchants, including those located on Chemin Queen-Mary. The arrival of a rush hour reserved lane is an opportunity to think about collective actions that can be taken to stimulate the vitality of this commercial area, such as improved cleanliness, beautification, the creation of a merchants' association, the support and involvement of the borough, etc.

Route 51: The numbers

Route 51 along Chemin Queen-Mary is the STM bus line with the most hours of service.

About 50 buses during peak hours

Nearly 16,000 user trips during peak hours

Connections to Saint Joseph's Oratory, Snowdon metro, the Université de Montréal and the Institut universitaire de gériatrie de Montréal

For further information: Information: Etienne Brunet, [email protected]