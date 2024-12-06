OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - In CMHC's previous research on housing affordability in Canada, we found that market conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic made housing unaffordability "contagious" as the supply and demand imbalance of larger, unaffordable markets such as Vancouver and Toronto spread across the country.

Mathieu Laberge, Chief Economist and Senior Vice-President, Housing Economics and Insights for CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Following up on this research, CMHC's Chief Economist and Senior Vice-President, Housing Economics and Insights, Mathieu Laberge, makes the case that Canada should target pre-pandemic levels of housing affordability for most of the country while exploring more extensive solutions for Toronto and Vancouver.

Read the full article on CMHC's website: Why aiming to achieve pre-COVID housing affordability levels makes sense

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For more information, or to request an interview with Mathieu Laberge please contact CMHC Media Relations: [email protected]