New report reveals recent food ration cuts are having severe, life-threatening consequences on children globally

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - In advance of the G7 Leaders' Summit on June 13-15 and World Refugee Day on June 20, World Vision has released a report showing that refugees and other vulnerable families are receiving just a fraction of their monthly required food intake or are being cut from aid distributions altogether. This is leading to a drastic increase in child marriage, child trafficking, child labour, and mental health risks.

At the G7 Leaders' Summit, the Italian Presidency will be launching the Apulia Food Systems Initiative, and World Vision is calling on G7 leaders to address the devastating impact of the global food crisis on children. More funding for lifesaving food assistance is critically needed as aid agencies, including the World Food Programme, are forced to make ration cuts due to a lack of funding.

