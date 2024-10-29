C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Manulife Canada, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Canada and the womenmind™ initiative at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), has released a new report revealing important health challenges affecting women in the workplace. Drawn from Manulife Group Benefits aggregate claims data, the report highlights the impact of menopause and other women's health issues in the workplace and offers strategies for employers to better support their female employees. As experts in their respective fields, Cleveland Clinic Canada and CAMH's womenmind initiative provided insights and commentary throughout the report based on the data.

Key Highlights:

Menopause: Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) use rose 20.7 per cent from 2020 to 2023.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) use rose 20.7 per cent from 2020 to 2023. Fertility Drug Use: Fertility drug use has risen by 25.7 per cent since the pandemic.

Fertility drug use has risen by 25.7 per cent since the pandemic. Postpartum Mental Health: 15.1 per cent of new mothers made mental health claims within six months of giving birth, with 42 per cent seeking help for the first time.

The report highlights a growing need for menopause support in the workplace, revealing a 20.7 per cent increase in HRT use among women aged 45 to 65 from 2020 to 2023. Menopausal symptoms that can be debilitating – such as hot flashes, fatigue, memory loss and depression – negatively impact work for 59 per cent of women aged 45 to 55,i and data from the Canadian Menopause Foundation reveals that 10 per cent of women in Canada will stop working because of uncontrolled menopause symptoms.

Despite the severe symptoms menopause can have on women, the report notes that HRT is widely underutilized due to misconceptions around its safety. While the number of women who are taking HRT has increased, Manulife data further indicates that only 13 per cent of Canadian women, aged 45-65, take HRT to ease their symptoms. Greater education and awareness among healthcare professionals and employers can help ensure that more women have access to effective treatment options.

Employers can play a key role by developing workplace strategies for women who are experiencing menopausal symptoms, including more comprehensive drug coverage, flexible work schedules, and by normalizing discussions about menopause in the workplace. According to the report, these measures can help reduce absenteeism, enhance workplace well-being, and improve retention among women.

In addition to menopause, the report examines the stress and anxiety that can occur as a result of infertility. It is estimated that one in six Canadians experience infertility,ii but the report highlights that only 10 per cent of Canadians with a Manulife Group Benefits plan have fertility treatment benefits. With fertility drug use increasing more than 25 per cent since the pandemic, employers who offer comprehensive fertility benefits can ease the financial and emotional strain on aspiring parents and support their family-building journey.

Postpartum mental health is another area highlighted in the report, with 15.1 per cent of new mothers making mental health claims within six months of giving birth; 42 per cent for the first time. The report looks at ways employers can expand their postpartum mental health benefits to support new mothers' well-being and ease their return to work.

Quotes:

"Manulife recognizes that supporting women's health – whether related to menopause, fertility, or postpartum mental health – is essential for fostering a productive and inclusive workforce. Comprehensive benefits and flexibility can make all the difference in helping women thrive both personally and professionally."

Jenn Foubert, Assistant Vice-President, Health, Well-being and Disability Products, Manulife

"Menopause symptoms, like fatigue and memory issues, can significantly impact daily work life. By increasing awareness of hormone replacement therapy, we can ensure women get the tailored care they need to manage these changes effectively and to minimize the impact on their daily lives."

Dr. Zubina Mawji, Primary Care Physician and Certified Menopause Practitioner, Cleveland Clinic Canada

"Supporting women's mental health during key life transitions, such as postpartum and menopause, is critical and too often overlooked. A comprehensive approach from employers is essential in fostering a healthy, inclusive workplace."

Dr. Liisa Galea, Senior Scientist, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)

