Manulife, Canada's Largest Travel Insurance Provider, is Sharing Essential Tips for Canadian Vacations

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canadian travel is trending this summer, new data from Manulife, Canada's largest travel insurance provider, shows Canadians may be unaware of the need for travel insurance for trips within the country.

While domestic travel intentions are soaring, Manulife's 'Travel within Canada' products represent only approximately 10 per cent of travel insurance sales. According to a recent Leger survey, 77 per cent of travellers plan to stay within Canadai for their vacations. While Canada has universal public health care, coverage varies by province. If you are travelling outside of your home province or territory and you don't have supplemental travel insurance and are faced with a medical emergency, the costs may not be covered, including certain medical expenses, and ambulance services.

"As Canadians explore our own backyard, it's important to make travel insurance part of trip planning," says Pamela Wong, Head of Travel Insurance and General Manager, Affinity at Manulife Canada. "Many people assume they are covered everywhere in Canada, but there are limitations. Travel insurance covers unexpected costs, ensuring you can focus solely on enjoying experiences and making core memories."

Manulife Canada is offering the following tips as Canadians plan their upcoming trips:

Emergency medical coverage for out-of-province travel is necessary: Even within Canada , your provincial health plan may not cover all costs outside your home province. Travel medical insurance helps with unexpected expenses like emergency transport, prescription medication, and certain hospital bills.

Even within , your provincial health plan may not cover all costs outside your home province. Travel medical insurance helps with unexpected expenses like emergency transport, prescription medication, and certain hospital bills. Credit card coverage may not be enough: Not all credit cards include travel insurance, and coverage is often limited. Check your policy and top up if needed to ensure full protection for your trip. Existing coverage through your credit card or employer may only protect you up to a certain number of days and may not protect your family members.

Not all credit cards include travel insurance, and coverage is often limited. Check your policy and top up if needed to ensure full protection for your trip. Existing coverage through your credit card or employer may only protect you up to a certain number of days and may not protect your family members. Consider non-medical plans or all-inclusive plans: Non-medical plans protect against trip cancellations, interruptions, baggage loss, and even changed plans, so you can travel with confidence. All-inclusive plans cover all that, plus medical emergencies.

Non-medical plans protect against trip cancellations, interruptions, baggage loss, and even changed plans, so you can travel with confidence. All-inclusive plans cover all that, plus medical emergencies. Opt for coverage for unlimited trips: For frequent travelers, multi-trip plans help protect you for unlimited trips within the year. They offer versatile and comprehensive protection that goes with you whenever — and wherever — you travel.

For frequent travelers, multi-trip plans help protect you for unlimited trips within the year. They offer versatile and comprehensive protection that goes with you whenever — and wherever — you travel. Fill out forms with care: When purchasing coverage for yourself or a loved one, it's important to be aware of and clearly communicate everything you know about your health, especially when completing a medical questionnaire, so that you get the right coverage.

"No matter where a Canadian is travelling to, they need to protect themselves, their families and the value of the trip they've purchased," says Jennifer Waver, Head of Travel Distribution at Manulife Canada. "As people gear up to enjoy their summer vacations, it's an important message to keep in mind."

For more information on travel insurance, visit Manulife's website.

