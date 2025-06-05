New partnership will help provide support and navigation for women, spanning fertility and family building, maternity and newborn care, parenting and pediatrics, and menopause and midlife

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Canada is excited to announce it has partnered with Maven Clinic®, the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health1. This partnership will provide eligible Manulife Group Benefits plan members with unlimited access to Maven's award-winning digital programs for tailored support2. Maven specializes in supporting women and families through some of their most important stages of life, including fertility, family building and planning; maternity and newborn care; parenting and pediatrics; and menopause and midlife.

The need to prioritize women's health has never been more apparent. Research indicates narrowing gaps in women's health care could contribute as much as $1 trillion per year to the global economy by 20403. Globally, women spend 25 per cent more time in poor health compared to men, with nearly half of this health burden occurring during their prime working years—often limiting their ability to earn an income and support themselves and their families4. In Canada, unmanaged menopause symptoms during critical career years (ages 40 to 55) cost the Canadian economy $3.5 billion annually and cause 1 in 10 women to leave the workforce5.

"Together with Maven, Manulife is not just responding to gaps in women's and family health—we're redefining what comprehensive support looks like during key life transitions like family planning and menopause," says Jennifer Foubert, Head of Product, Manulife Group Benefits. "We're proud to be the first insurance company in Canada to offer these important programs through Maven that will help our members access personalized and holistic support and navigation when they feel they need it most, wherever they are on their journey."

Beginning this fall, Manulife Group Benefits plan members, whose employers enroll in Maven, will have 24/7 virtual access to Maven's platform, connecting them to a global network of providers across more than 30 specialties who speak more than 35 languages. While this is not an alternative for visiting in-person health care providers, with more than one in five Canadians without access to a primary care physician6, Maven can help women and families navigate the Canadian healthcare system through its digital platform and help members find in-person care. Maven's diverse network of providers helps ensure that non-medical support is accessible and inclusive for individuals from all backgrounds. Plan members and their eligible dependants will benefit from unlimited access to virtual care, delivering high-quality, personalized support tailored to their unique health needs2.

"We are excited to partner with Manulife to help women and families receive comprehensive, personalized care," said Stephanie Glenn, Chief Commercial Officer at Maven Clinic. "As an organization, we set out to address the fragmented experiences women and families often face in health care through offering a holistic approach with tailored support, leading to better health outcomes and smoother journeys through life's critical phases. By expanding our global footprint with partners like Manulife, Maven is thrilled to deliver personalized guidance and assistance to Manulife members across Canada."

Maven's offerings are built around four key pillars that most impact women's and family health:

Fertility & Family Building: helping individuals and couples navigate their family-building journeys, including support for preconception and trying to conceive, fertility treatment like IVF and IUI, adoption, and surrogacy.

helping individuals and couples navigate their family-building journeys, including support for preconception and trying to conceive, fertility treatment like IVF and IUI, adoption, and surrogacy. Maternity & Newborn Care: extensive support during pregnancy, postpartum, and return to work, including access to virtual, non-medical consultation with participating OB-GYNs, doulas, lactation consultants, career coaches, and mental health providers. Maven also provides compassionate support for individuals experiencing loss.

extensive support during pregnancy, postpartum, and return to work, including access to virtual, non-medical consultation with participating OB-GYNs, doulas, lactation consultants, career coaches, and mental health providers. Maven also provides compassionate support for individuals experiencing loss. Parenting & Pediatrics: this program provides resources and consultations for parenting challenges and pediatric care, so families have access to the support they may need as their children grow.

this program provides resources and consultations for parenting challenges and pediatric care, so families have access to the support they may need as their children grow. Menopause & Midlife Health: provides support through every phase of the menopause journey for women and midlife health support for men, including hormonal changes, mental health, sexual health, and overall well-being.

Maven is a global leader in women's and family health, serving members across more than 175 countries. Beginning this fall, eligible Group Benefits Members and their eligible dependants will be able to access Maven through the Manulife Mobile app or plan member site.

For more information, visit Manulife.ca.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Maven

Maven is the world's largest virtual clinic for women and families on a mission to make healthcare work for all of us. Maven's award-winning digital programs provide clinical, emotional, and financial support all in one platform, spanning fertility & family building, maternity & newborn care, parenting & pediatrics, and menopause & midlife. More than 2,000 employers and health plans trust Maven's end-to-end platform to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and provide equity in benefits programs. Recognized for innovation and industry leadership, Maven has been named to the Time 100 Most Influential Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company Most Innovative Companies, and FORTUNE Best Places to Work. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven has raised more than $425 million in funding from top healthcare and technology investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, Dragoneer Investment Group, Oak HC/FT, StepStone Group, Icon Ventures, and Lux Capital. To learn more about Maven, visit us at mavenclinic.com.

Maven is a registered trademark of Maven Clinic Co. All rights reserved.

