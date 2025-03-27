OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Food Processing Skills Canada (FPSC) announces three new programs in support of Canadian food and beverage businesses and their employees. These programs will make it easier for businesses to recruit, train and retain people to ensure that the Canadian production of food and beverage remains strong and resilient, despite threats to Canada's sovereignty and economy.

"With the political threats and rapidly changing expectations from our US trading partner, it has been a challenging time for businesses and Canadians at large, but it's also a time of potential for the food and beverage manufacturing industry – a time to invest in the people of this industry and build prosperity for the future," said Jennefer Griffith, Executive Director, Food Processing Skills Canada.

The following three programs are immediately available to Canadian food and beverage businesses, in addition to the suite of resources offered by FPSC.

In support of the highest food safety standards in Canada's food and beverage industry, FPSC has developed a new initiative, Investing in Food Safety, offering up to 70% reimbursement for employee training costs. The new training bundles provide an exceptional opportunity for businesses to elevate food safety and quality assurance skills for frontline workers and supervisors. Dedicated e-learning curricula for food safety basics and quality assurance principles, and Chromebooks for easy access to the training materials, make learning accessible.

To facilitate connections between post-secondary students and Canadian employers, FPSC has secured renewed funding for the Student Work Placement Program. Food and beverage businesses can access up to $7,000 per student, per term for a co-op placement this summer, fall and winter. Students value industry jobs as a way to bridge academic learning with real-world application and an opportunity to apply fresh ideas and innovative new skills. For businesses, research has shown that work placements provide a positive shared experience for employers and students that often lead to full time engagement post-graduation.

To build on the successful pilot of Refine Yourself —Leading with Emotional Intelligence, FPSC is launching a new cohort for 50 manager-level individuals at no cost for participation. This four month program is designed to build leadership skills and support professional development for managers through a practical approach to developing emotional intelligence skills. The program utilizes a blended learning approach with the Acahkos Plus Challenge, live webinars, and e-learning modules on self-leadership, team management, and organizational impact.

"As an organization, we are responding to the current trade environment by increasing our program offerings to ensure Canadian operations continue to run smoothly and workforces continue to provide the very best Canadian food and beverage products for consumers," Mike Timani, Chair, Food Processing Skills Canada.

Funding for Refine Yourself is provided by the Government of Canada's Future Skills Program. Funding for student work placements is provided by the Government of Canada's Student Work Placement Program. Funding for Investing in Food Safety is provided through a partnership with the Social Research and Demonstration Corporation.

To learn more about these programs please visit www.fpsc-ctac.com

Food Processing Skills Canada is the food and beverage manufacturing industry's skills training and workforce development organization. As a non-profit located in Ottawa with representatives across Canada, the organization supports food and beverage manufacturing businesses in developing skilled and professional employees and workplace environments. The work of Food Processing Skills Canada directly and positively impacts industry talent attraction, workforce retention, and employment culture. Through partnerships with industry, associations, educators and all levels of government in Canada, the organization has developed valuable resources for the sector including FoodAbility, Food Skills Library, Canadian Food Processors Institute, FoodCert, and the Labour Market Initiative.

Media Inquiries: Isabel Dopta, Communications Consultant, 519.993.1192 l [email protected]