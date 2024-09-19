OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Food Processing Skills Canada announces a new funding commitment of $5.5 million from the Government of Canada's Skills for Success Program for Skills Training Across Canada and other workforce initiatives.

In acknowledgement of the key skills needed to succeed in learning, work and life, Food Processing Skills Canada honours Skills for Success Day with launch of Skills Training Across Canada — a proven initiative with an expanded mandate to support frontline workers, new hires and jobseekers preparing for work in Canada's food and beverage manufacturing industry.

The Canadian food and beverage manufacturing industry contributes $35.2 billion to Canada's GDP and is a top employer with over 310,000 people in the workforce in 2023. However, Food Processing Skills Canada's Industry Growth and Outlook Report from December 2023 found the average annual hiring requirement for this industry is significant with approximately 11,500 new people required per year driven primarily by the need to replace an estimated 66,800 retirements and age-related exits while considering projected industry growth and labour productivity gains.

"Ensuring Canadian employers have the right tools to support their employees excel in their career is a top priority for Food Processing Skills Canada," said Jennefer Griffith, Executive Director, Food Processing Skills Canada. "Over the years, we have learned that more than 90% of participants in our previous programs state improved job performance and improved company productivity. When new hires and employees feel valued through training and professional development, the confidence and competence of a business' workforce grows exponentially."

The new Skills Training Across Program has been designed to improve foundational and transferable skills to 800 industry frontline workers and 1500 jobseekers nationally through training, webinars and resources in English and French. The curriculum is aligned to the Government of Canada's Skills for Success model and the industry's Learning and Recognition Framework.

Training for new hires and frontline workers will provide comprehensive, online training to transform employees into confident digital learners through a blended approach that includes onboarding, goal-driven content, coaching, gamification, and self-directed skills development. This program will be available in French in January 2025.

Job readiness training for jobseekers connected to government and community serving organizations will also be available later this Fall. Training will include courses in multiple languages including French, Spanish, Mandarin, and Tagalog.

"The Skills Training Across Canada program for Supervisors that we completed in 2023 has been invaluable to our team. The training is frequently referenced throughout our company, equipping employees with the skills needed to enhance their abilities and excel in their day-to-day duties. I highly recommend the new Skills Training Across Canada for fostering engagement and developing strong employees within any organization," said Brennan Wiens, Human Resources Manager, Harvest Meats, a Division of PB OLP.

To learn more about the new Skills Training Across Canada and to register please visit www.stac-fpsc.com

Food Processing Skills Canada is the food and beverage manufacturing industry's skills training and workforce development organization. As a non-profit, located in Ottawa with representatives across Canada, the organization supports food and beverage manufacturing businesses in developing skilled and professional employees and workplace environments. The work of Food Processing Skills Canada directly and positively impacts industry talent attraction, workforce retention, and employment culture. Through partnerships with industry, associations, educators and all levels of governments in Canada, the organization has developed valuable resources for the sector including the Food Skills Library, Canadian Food Processors Institute, FoodCert, and the Labour Market Initiative providing industry with reports to drive informed labour and growth decisions. Visit www.fpsc-ctac.com.

