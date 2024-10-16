OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Food Processing Skills Canada launched FoodAbility, a new program that recognizes more than 800,000 people with disabilities in Canada have the potential to find meaningful employment, but are not employed.

The Canadian food and beverage manufacturing industry is a top employer in the country, with a workforce of more than 310,000 people in 2023. However, due to industry growth and retirements, the demand for new hires requires an addition of almost 12,000 new people annually. Building the diversity and inclusion of the industry's workforce, which already outperforms the general labour force in employing New Canadians, is a top priority, as is tapping into the potential of engaging individuals with disabilities.

"The Canadian food and beverage manufacturing industry is underperforming when it comes to people with disabilities or functional limitations in the workplace. Approximately 1 in 3 Canadians identify as having a disability, but that is not representative of the industry's workforce," said Jennefer Griffith, Executive Director of Food Processing Skills Canada. "We know businesses are ready to address barriers in hiring people with disabilities and engage in the education necessary to drive successful employment, but they need support. FoodAbility is the first industry-targeted program for Canadian food and beverage manufacturers dedicated to connecting hiring businesses with individuals with disabilities."

FoodAbility will take employers from awareness to action with comprehensive training modules, workshops and resources that empower businesses to cultivate inclusive environments. By partnering with leading organizations, Food Processing Skills Canada is committed to setting a new standard for workplace excellence where every employee feels valued and has the opportunity to contribute their unique perspectives and skills. A more diverse, inclusive, and highly productive food and beverage sector that embraces the abilities of all individuals will be the result.

"At Food Processing Skills Canada, we believe employers and workplaces hold the key to normalizing disability inclusion. By embracing diversity and fostering an inclusive environment, industry leaders not only enrich their workplaces but also unlock a wealth of untapped potential. By working together, we can ensure that disability inclusion becomes a standard practice, setting a benchmark for other sectors to follow," said Deanna Zenger, Program Manager, FoodAbility.

To learn more about FoodAbility and to register participation as an employer, HR professional or service agency, please visit https://foodability.ca/.

Food Processing Skills Canada is the food and beverage manufacturing industry's skills training and workforce development organization. As a non-profit located in Ottawa with representatives across Canada, the organization supports food and beverage manufacturing businesses in developing skilled and professional employees and workplace environments. The work of Food Processing Skills Canada directly and positively impacts industry talent attraction, workforce retention, and employment culture. Through partnerships with industry, associations, educators and all levels of government in Canada, the organization has developed valuable resources for the sector, including the Food Skills Library, Canadian Food Processors Institute, FoodCert, and the Labour Market Initiative, providing industry with reports to drive informed labour and growth decisions. Visit www.fpsc-ctac.com.

SOURCE Food Processing Skills Canada

