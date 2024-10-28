New pathway to permanent residence for families of the victims of flight PS752

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada continues to stand with those affected by the tragic downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (PS752) and is committed to continue reuniting the victims' family members.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced a new pathway to permanent residence for the families of those who lost their lives in the PS752 tragedy. From October 28, 2024, to October 27, 2025, family members of victims of Flight PS752 who were Canadian Citizens, permanent residents or individuals who were approved to work or study in Canada can now apply for permanent residency.

This new pathway will include most family members identified by the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims who were not eligible to apply for permanent residence under the two previous public policies. More information, including how to apply, is available on the IRCC website.

This new pathway builds on Canada's previous efforts to support family members with close ties to our country and aligns with our broader pursuit of transparency, justice and accountability for the victims of this tragedy and their loved ones.

"The downing of Flight PS752 was a horrific event. As we launch this new pathway, we reaffirm our commitment to compassion, justice and human rights. Canada continues to honour the victims of Flight PS752, in solidarity with their families and loved ones who have suffered immeasurable loss."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"The introduction of this new pathway to permanent residence is welcomed news by the families of Flight PS752 victims—especially families of student victims. I would like to thank Minister Miller for his understanding and support as the families work toward healing from the tragic loss of their loved ones."

– Kourosh Doustshenas, B.Sc.,CIPS, Spokesperson and Chair, Government and Stakeholders Relations Committee, The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims

On January 8, 2020 , Flight PS752 was brought down by two Iranian surface-to-air missiles shortly after takeoff from Tehran, Iran . All 176 passengers and crew were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents of Canada .

, Flight PS752 was brought down by two Iranian surface-to-air missiles shortly after takeoff from . All 176 passengers and crew were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents of . On September 25, 2020 , IRCC put in place special measures to help foreign national families of victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 who were stuck in Canada due to border closures during the pandemic.

, IRCC put in place special measures to help foreign national families of victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 who were stuck in due to border closures during the pandemic. Between May 12, 2021 , and May 11, 2022 , a temporary public policy was in place to support permanent residence for the extended family of Canadian citizens and permanent residents of Flight PS752 who were in Canada .

, and , a temporary public policy was in place to support permanent residence for the extended family of Canadian citizens and permanent residents of Flight PS752 who were in . IRCC launched a subsequent public policy from August 3, 2022 , until August 2, 2023 , to support permanent residence to certain extended family living outside Canada .

, until , to support permanent residence to certain extended family living outside . Canada continues to work with international partners to hold Iran accountable for its violations of international law, demanding that it provides a full, transparent and credible explanation of the downing.

continues to work with international partners to hold accountable for its violations of international law, demanding that it provides a full, transparent and credible explanation of the downing. An International Coordination and Response Group to support families of victims of Flight PS752 includes representation by Canada , Sweden , Ukraine and the United Kingdom , and is coordinating legal efforts to pursue the transparency, accountability and justice the families and loved ones deserve.

