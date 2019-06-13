New partnership to Support Bilingualism in Canada's Capital

The government recognizes and supports the bilingual status of Canada's Capital

OTTAWA, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are at the core of our Canadian identity and strong forces for inclusion and integration that reflect Canadian diversity. That is why the government is committed to supporting bilingualism in Canada's Capital and across the country.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, announced a two-year partnership between the Government of Canada and Association des communautés francophones d'Ottawa (ACFO) to bolster the presence of the French language and bilingualism in Canada's Capital. The organization will receive $1.25 million over two years to support businesses and community organizations that promote the vitality and economic development of Francophone communities and also bring official language communities closer together.

Through the Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023, the government will invest $2.5 million over four years for projects, led by partners such as community organizations that will bolster bilingualism in Canada's Capital.

This partnership with ACFO will provide major support for initiatives that promote bilingualism in our national capital so that it truly reflects Canada's bilingual status. The initiative is part of the third pillar of the Action Plan for Official Languages, "Promoting a bilingual Canada," which strives to increase our national bilingualism rate from 17.9 percent to 20 percent by 2036.

Quotes

"Our two official languages define us a country and embody our diversity. Our capital must reflect our rich linguistic and cultural diversity. That is why our government is committed to supporting the strong presence of the French language and bilingualism in Canada's Capital by supporting local initiatives by and for members of the community."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"The Bilingual Ottawa: Progressing Together project is an important step for bilingualism in the City of Ottawa, a key priority for ACFO for a many years. We are very proud to lead this project that was developed by and for the community, which will contribute directly to the development of the bilingual character of our national capital."

– Soukaina Boutiyeb, President, Association des communautés francophones d'Ottawa

Quick Facts

The Action Plan for Official Languages is providing a record $2.7 billion over five years, including $500 million in new funding, to support minority language communities and promote bilingualism across the country.

This plan provides a clear vision, new financial assistance, and specific measures to encourage the vitality of official-language minority communities and promote English and French from coast to coast to coast.

Associated Links

Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future

