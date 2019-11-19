New partnership between Egg Farmers of Canada and Denny's brings the Egg Quality Assurance™ certification program to restaurants across Canada

"The EQA program is the culmination of decades of work building world-class standards in the Canadian egg industry. Those standards are upheld through our national programs that include inspections and third-party audits," said Roger Pelissero, third generation egg farmer and Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. "We know Canadians want to know where their food comes from, and we are proud to partner with Denny's Restaurants to strengthen the connection between our farms and their restaurants."

"Denny's is committed to providing great food and good value without sacrificing quality or flavour," said Deborah Gagnon, President and COO of Dencan Restaurants, which owns and operates Denny's Restaurants across Canada. "We are proud to work with our suppliers and organizations like Egg Farmers of Canada, who uphold leading food safety and animal welfare standards. This partnership is another example of Denny's ongoing commitment to serve high-quality, sustainably-sourced food to our guests."

Starting this fall, all 74 Denny's restaurants in communities across Canada will proudly display the EQA™ certification mark on their menus. All EQA™ certified eggs have met the highest standards of Egg Farmers of Canada's national Start Clean-Stay Clean® and Animal Care Programs. These standards matter and the EQA™ certification mark provides Canadian consumers with a visual way to recognize made-in-Canada eggs.

Visit eggquality.ca to find out more about Egg Farmers of Canada's EQA™ certification program.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its fifth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of regulated egg farmers from coast to coast. For more information visit eggfarmers.ca.

About Denny's Restaurants

Part of the highly‑regarded worldwide Denny's organization, Denny's Restaurants (Canada) has a well‑deserved reputation of quality, and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon and juicy burgers to the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety 24-hours a day.

Related Links :

https://eggquality.ca/

http://www.eggs.ca/

https://www.eggfarmers.ca/

SOURCE Egg Farmers of Canada

For further information: Lauren Botha, lauren.botha@citizenrelations.com, 647-914-6080