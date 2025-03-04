OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Canada is thrilled to be recognized as one of the National Capital Region's Top Employers for the thirteenth year running. The annual event, hosted by Mediacorp Canada, celebrates employers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region who offer an exceptional place to work and maintain best-in-class human resources policies.

The supportive and inclusive culture at Egg Farmers of Canada helps drive employee satisfaction and loyalty. (CNW Group/Egg Farmers of Canada)

Egg Farmers of Canada was selected for its people-focused programs and workplace experience that embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. This award-winning approach to human resources features a comprehensive compensation and benefits package, paid time off for volunteering and professional development opportunities. New policy updates—including more flexibility on hours of work and the option to substitute other denominational holidays for statutory holidays such as Christmas or Easter—were recently implemented, putting into practice recent employee feedback and input.

"Our corporate culture and the sense of community we nurture in our workplace is one of the keys in our ability to meet challenges and deliver on our mission. We have a strong and capable team, and it's their hard work and dedication that has once again earned us this tremendous honour," said Drew Black, Chief Executive Officer of Egg Farmers of Canada. "We prioritize creating an atmosphere that keeps our team engaged and offers them the tools they need to succeed in their roles."

The supportive and inclusive culture at Egg Farmers of Canada helps drive employee satisfaction and loyalty amongst their growing team. With more than 70 full-time staff members, the organization continues to offer tailored professional development plans to each team member and a range of networking and social events that cultivate strong connections across departments.

The National Capital Region's Top Employers acknowledgement highlights Egg Farmers of Canada's commitment to its people. The Ottawa-based agriculture association also holds the title of one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ by Waterstone Human Capital and is part of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ Hall of Fame.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its sixth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of over 1,200 regulated egg farmers and egg farm families from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

Media contact: Elissa Zaks, Senior Public Relations Officer, Egg Farmers of Canada, [email protected], 343-777-6433