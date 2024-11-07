OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Canada is thrilled to recognize Subway® Canada for featuring the Egg Quality Assurance™ (EQA®) certification mark on its in-store and digital online breakfast menus in restaurants across Canada. The certification mark will also appear on the restaurant's digital app.

"We're excited to see Subway® Canada adopt the EQA® certification mark so extensively," says Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. "This certification mark represents our commitment to producing eggs to rigorous standards in the areas of animal care and food safety. Subway® Canada's leadership in promoting the EQA® mark demonstrates its strong commitment to sourcing Canadian products, from Canadian farmers, produced to Canadian standards. These standards are part of our national programs and are essential for supporting a strong egg farming industry."

"Showcasing the EQA® certification mark is a natural extension of our already strong commitment to supporting hard-working Canadian farmers," says Courtney Hindorff, Managing Director Subway® Canada. "As a leading quick-service restaurant in Canada and around the world, we pride ourselves on serving up great tasting food and a key part of delivering on that promise to our guests are partnerships with our supply chain partners, like Canadian egg farmers."

All EQA® certified eggs have met the rigorous standards of Egg Farmers of Canada's national Start Clean-Stay Clean® and Animal Care Programs. While these programs have been in place for decades, the EQA® certification mark represents a new visual way to recognize eggs produced to these high standards. Including the EQA® certification mark on menus and packaging in restaurants and stores offers Canadians a quick and easy way to recognize the eggs they trust.

Visit eggquality.ca to find out more about the EQA® certification program.

