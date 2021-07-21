Online casino meets lottery play and ticket scanner in convenient one-stop shop

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is adding more choice and convenience to the way Ontarians "play" with the launch of the new OLG App. The free app is easy to use and great for getting right to the game, be it in the online casino or the lottery lobby. Better still, the ever-popular ticket scanner feature is included as well so players can experience their winning moment anywhere in the province. The OLG App is being released for Android devices this week and will be followed shortly by an iOS compatible version.

"OLG.ca is the trusted digital platform of choice in Ontario and now our players can have that same confidence in the OLG App, whether they're making a deposit, playing their favourite game or scanning their tickets to check for winners," said Duncan Hannay, OLG President and CEO. "With over one million registered players on OLG.ca, we are intent on continuing to deliver world-class gaming entertainment for Ontarians while driving forward as a leader and an innovator in the digital space."

Customers can access jackpot information and the scanner for lottery tickets without having to log in, but an OLG.ca account is required to make lottery purchases, play casino games or make deposits and withdrawals in the app. Users of OLG's current lottery app are encouraged to register for an OLG.ca account as their existing login information is not compatible with the new app. New players can sign up now to receive up to $300 in total casino bonus funds.

OLG's award-winning PlaySmart program tools are at players' fingertips within the app so they can get the facts before they play and set personal limits to keep gambling fun and entertaining. Players must be 18 or older to play lottery and 19 or older to play casino games on the app.

The new app is a collaboration between OLG and Bede Gaming and is a one-stop shop to buy lottery tickets and play many casino games offered on OLG.ca, check tickets bought in-store and find game and jackpot information. Bede provided the digital solution for the new OLG.ca and player platform launched by OLG in late 2020 which has seen hundreds of thousands of players register since that time.

"The launch of the new OLG App is the latest in a series of exciting product launches for OLG and Bede. We are extremely proud of the App, having worked hand in hand with OLG, and look forward to giving Ontarians a first-class mobile experience," said Sarah Hitchcock, Bede Gaming Executive Vice President (North America).

OLG continues to grow in the digital space as a customer-obsessed company and launching the new OLG App reinforces our competitive position by increasing access and interaction with our products while keeping our customers' needs at the centre of our innovation. One hundred per cent of proceeds from OLG.ca and the new OLG App are reinvested in provincial priorities that improve the quality of life for all Ontarians.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

