New NP clinical director role a win for residents, their loved ones and staff in long-term care

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario government is setting the path for long-term care (LTC) in Canada by utilizing nurse practitioners (NP) as clinical directors. This new role moves the needle to optimize the delivery of care for residents in nursing homes and creates more career pathways to retain nurses in Ontario, says the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO).

This makes Ontario the first jurisdiction in Canada to welcome the role. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario's Emergency Response Act temporarily enabled NPs to work as medical directors in LTC homes to support residents, their loved ones and staff. The legislation introduced today answers RNAO's call to permanently integrate the role. Authorizing NPs to work as clinical directors – as do physicians – will build capacity in the province's 670 LTC homes for the oversight of clinical supervision, regulatory and policy needs that may affect the homes. Clinical directors coordinate and evaluate residents overall medical care within the home, and help identify, evaluate and address health-care issues related to quality of care and residents' quality of life. This move will improve collaboration among interprofessional health teams in homes, ultimately enhancing staff's experiences and optimizing residents' outcomes.

"RNAO is thrilled the government heard our call to expand the scope of NP utilization in LTC to help alleviate pressures on the sector amid the ongoing physician shortage, and to help retain and recruit staff," says RNAO President and NP Lhamo Dolkar. "Having NPs authorized to work as clinical directors is a win on many counts. It's a win for residents and families that will see the benefit of clinical directors in all 670 LTC homes, a win for health professionals who will feel more supported; and a win for nurses who will see more opportunities to build their careers in Ontario as stated in many of RNAO's submissions and reports," Dolkar adds.

In Ontario, NP is the fastest growing classification of nurses, with many RNs wanting to become NPs. "Today's legislation is a clear sign that the nursing profession is advancing in Ontario with new career pathways across the province," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun, adding that "many NPs already work in LTC homes full time as attending NPs. Their clinical and health system expertise – added to their in-depth knowledge of residents, families and staff – positions them as key to the high functioning of homes, for the benefit of everyone. NPs will excel as clinical directors and will help to transform this sector in Ontario." Grinspun congratulates Minister of LTC RN Natalia Kusendova-Bashta and commits that RNAO will continue working with the government and all system partners to measure the impact of clinical directors on the sector.

While RNAO insists the government must ensure nurses' compensation is competitive across all sectors, this announcement is building the nursing profession by creating opportunities that will keep nurses in Ontario's health-care system.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

