PENDER HARBOUR, BC, Nov. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing more than $13.4 million to help transform the Sunshine Coast with a new net-zero facility dedicated to elevating research, education, and cultural enrichment. The Pender Harbour Ocean Discovery Station (PODS) is a collaboration of the Loon Foundation and shíshálh Nation to incorporate shíshálh traditional knowledge, western science, and local culture. The state of the art PODS building will be designed and operated to promote environmental stewardship and celebrate the region's rich biodiversity.

The funding announcement was made by MP Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, alongside Dr. Michael Jackson, Executive Director of the Loon Foundation, and lhe hiwus (Chief) Lenora Joe, shíshálh Nation.

The new PODS facility, expected to be completed in Spring 2027, will adhere to the highest standards in green building technology, making it a model of sustainability and accessibility. The net-zero structure will feature interactive exhibits, laboratories, galleries, and performance spaces, creating a vibrant hub for aquatic research, community engagement, and cultural programming. Through environmental stewardship courses and public programming, PODS will captivate and inspire visitors with the natural world.

For over 20 years, the Loon Foundation has worked to preserve and enhance the biodiversity of the Sunshine Coast and foster environmental stewardship. The shíshálh Nation has been stewarding the swiya since time immemorial. PODS represents an exciting addition to the work of the Nation and the Loon Foundation, providing a place where community members and visitors of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities can connect, learn through immersive exhibits, and participate in activities that celebrate the region's ecological and cultural richness. The project will further provide local leadership for growth and capacity development in scientific research and regenerative tourism.

Quotes

"The Pender Harbour Ocean Discovery Station (PODS) will bring together leading researchers, visitors and community members to learn about and celebrate the marine environment and rich indigenous history of this region. PODS is the culmination of years of collaboration between the Loon Foundation and the shíshálh Nation, and so many other dedicated community members and supporters. The federal government is proud to support this new net-zero-ready facility with a $13.4 million investment. PODS will be a game changer by welcoming visitors year round to the region. "

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"PODS will offer a vibrant community hub where science, art, and Indigenous knowledge intersect to spark solutions for our planet's most pressing environmental and social challenges. PODS enables us to advance meaningful opportunities for all, bolstering the Sunshine Coast economy, enriching Pender Harbour, and opening new horizons for generations to come."

Dr. Michael Jackson, Executive Director of the Loon Foundation

"PODS exemplifies Reconciliation in action, demonstrating how collaboration can pave the way for a brighter future for generations to come."

lhe hiwus (Chief) Lenora Joe, shíshálh Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $13,443,352 to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Loon Foundation is contributing $540,494 and has secured an additional $15,169,928 through corporate and private donations and pledges.

to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Loon Foundation is contributing and has secured an additional through corporate and private donations and pledges. On July 12, 2023 , the provincial government announced $388,000 in funding for this project through the Mass Timber Demonstration Program.

, the provincial government for this project through the Mass Timber Demonstration Program. The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10 per cent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program .

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Michael Jackson, Executive Director, Loon Foundation, 604-790-4342, [email protected]