HALIFAX, NS, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Nespresso Canada is pleased to open the doors of its very first boutique located in Halifax, and more broadly in Nova Scotia, following the notable success of its local pop-up boutique. Coffee lovers in the Maritimes can now experience high-quality customer service in the heart of the Halifax Shopping Centre, where the Nespresso pop-up boutique was previously located.

In addition to offering a wide selection of coffee machines, coffee capsules, and accessories for all tastes and needs, the new Nespresso boutique will offer coffee workshops as well as coffee and caffeinated recipe tastings. Customers will also have the option to pick up their online orders on-site by heading to the "order pickup" counter.

"With our presence from coast to coast, we were committed to connect Nespresso further with Nova Scotia coffee lovers, and we considered important to enhance the experience in Halifax. Our team now looks forward to welcoming our customers in a completely renewed environment at the Halifax Shopping Centre." said Carlos Oyanguren, President of Nespresso Canada.

Nespresso's ongoing commitment to sustainable development will be reflected in this new boutique, which will include a recycling corner where Nespresso Club members will be invited to drop their used coffee capsules to give them a second life. Members simply need to come in-store with the capsules in a black Nespresso recycling bag or their own bag and head to the collection section for used Nespresso capsules. It should be noted that all Nespresso capsules are made from infinitely recyclable aluminum. Through a mechanical process carried out by a local recycling partner to separate the coffee grounds from the aluminum, the aluminum is recycled, and the coffee grounds are used as high-quality compost on local farms.

Certified B Corp, Nespresso adheres to rigorous standards of corporate social and environmental responsibility and aims to use coffee as a force for good to have an impact locally and globally.

Boutique Location

The Nespresso boutique is located on level 3, in front of entrance 2.

Halifax Shopping Centre Boutique Hours

Monday - Saturday: 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

About Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 150,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainable practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 7,900 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards for social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 93 markets and has over 14,000 employees. In 2023, it operated a global retail network of over 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

