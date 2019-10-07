New Mom, Who Dis? Launches Season 2 with an Exclusive Interview with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Produced by and starring Cruickshank, the inaugural season of New Mom, Who Dis? became the #1 Canadian series on Facebook Watch*, with a highly-engaged fan-following of moms and viewers tuning in to see what "the funniest mom on the internet" (Today's Parent) did next. The second season once again follows the Canadian entertainment personality, and mother of twin boys, as she navigates the world of motherhood with her hilarious take on all things MOM, along with a look at some of the more serious topics Canadian parents care about through exclusive interviews, roundtables, Q&As and celebrity guests.

"New Mom, Who Dis? was an instant hit with Canadian women and we're incredibly proud of the show's success," says Rick Matthews, Vice President of Kin Canada. "The second season continues to be a fun and fresh take on motherhood, and Jessi brings unparalleled wit and heart to every episode that deeply relates to her dedicated fans".

Other notable appearances this season are world-famous parenting expert Betsy Brown Braun; Tyler Henry from E!'s Hollywood Medium; the hilarious duo behind Cat & Nat, Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer; the woman who is credited with inventing the Gender Reveal Party; and headline-making gay dads. Plus, Cruickshank travels to Hollywood to see if her kids have what it takes to be the next Olsen Twins.

In addition to distributing the show, Kin Community Canada continues to provide sales and marketing support for the series, with opportunities for brands to integrate into Season 2 now available. New Mom, Who Dis? is also Executive Produced by Jason Yantha.

Cruickshank, represented by The Spotlight Agency and UTA, became a digital sensation following a long career in television. She made her name as the face of MTV, hosting MTV Live and the international smash hit The Hills After Show. Then, she went on to work as a host on eTalk, Daily Pop on E!, Oh Sit! on The CW, Canada's Smartest Person on CBC and hosted the nationally syndicated daily talk show The Goods. Cruickshank is a longtime ambassador for WE Charity and the recent recipient of the prestigious Ally for Equality Award for her work on a digital short celebrating Pride Month with a roundtable of children, which has been viewed over 3 million times. To-date, her digital shorts have accrued more than 39 million global views.

About Kin Community

Kin Community Canada are experts in influencer marketing and social media strategy and represent many of Canada's top lifestyle creators including How to Cake It (7.2+ million), The Domestic Geek (1.8+ million) and hot for food (1.1+ million). Working in conjunction with Corus, Kin uses data and trends to help brands develop cohesive campaigns that leverage their creator's highly-engaged audiences. Kin was acquired by Corus Entertainment in Spring of 2019. For more information visit: http://www.kincommunity.ca

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 35 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

