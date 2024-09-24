SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the federal government, alongside the Métis Nation Saskatchewan government (MN–S), and the Government of Saskatchewan, announced funding for a transitional home for Métis, Indigenous and non-Indigenous women, children and 2SLGBTQIA+ community members removing themselves from abusive situations.

MN–S Transitional Housing is a referral-based program that will provide culturally appropriate and safe surroundings through a Métis lens for individuals seeking longer-term refuge. Eighty per cent of affected people are Indigenous however, each admission will be assessed based on individual needs and regardless of culture or nationality. The 16-unit building will have 24 bedrooms and will provide housing, education, employment, counselling support, and childcare for at least two-years. Support workers will be on hand 24-hours a day to assist with everything from crisis response to facilitating available community programs, services, and documentation needs.

The federal government is dedicated to enabling First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities reach their housing goals through various programs and initiatives, including the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative through which the federal government has contributed $3.48 million to the project. A subsidy for ongoing operations and support will also be provided by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC). Construction has begun and the project is expected to be completed in 2026.

Total funding for this project is as follows:

$3.48 million from the federal government through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative

Subsidy from ISC for ongoing operations and support

$432,000 from Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) through the Saskatchewan Co-investment Program

$1 million from Mètis Nation–Saskatchewan

"The federal government is committed to prioritizing housing investments for those who need it most. People experience violence often face immense obstacles in finding secure housing and that's why we partner with various levels of government and local organizations to create homes for the most vulnerable populations, including Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ communities. Today's announcement in Saskatoon is a testament to our National Housing Strategy's efforts to ensure safe and affordable housing for all." – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"This project is an essential shelter for those fleeing violent situations, providing a safe place to stay, appropriate support and cultural resources. Supporting initiatives that provide safe and responsive environments for Indigenous women, children, and members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is a crucial part of building strong communities. Through this project, we are creating more spaces where Indigenous women and their families can live and rebuild their lives safely and with dignity.

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible of FedNor

"Our Métis government has listened to its citizens about the gaps that exists between emergency crisis shelters and the availability of safe, affordable housing for families. Regardless of their journey in life, families deserve to live in a respectful, culturally appropriate environment with the necessary supports to turn things around in the best interest of their families." – Marg Friesen, Minister of Health for Mètis Nation

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to ensuring affordable housing is accessible to residents facing the greatest housing challenges. We are honoured to collaborate with Métis Nation–Saskatchewan to provide safe and stable housing for vulnerable individuals and families, including those affected by interpersonal violence." - The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

The $724.1 million Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North.

was launched in to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. The funding is part of the $724.1 million budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is allocating $420 million over 5 years to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is investing $304 .1 million over five years, and $96 .6 million annually to support the operational costs of new shelters and transition homes and expand funding for culturally relevant violence prevention activities.

budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which: CMHC and ISC sought input from Indigenous organizations and subject matter experts to form committees and develop the evaluation process

Eligible applications are evaluated by Indigenous-led committees comprised of representatives from CMHC, ISC, Indigenous organizations, subject matter experts in shelters and housing delivery, as well as people with lived experience. This ensures selected projects are culturally appropriate and meet the needs of clients. The committees provide overall direction and prioritization, as well as review and score proposals.

The Federal Pathway is Canada's contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Call for Justice 4.7, 16.19 and 18.25 of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls call for all governments to support the establishment and funding of shelters, safe spaces, transition homes, second-stage housing, and services for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line is available to provide emotional support and crisis referral services to individuals impacted by the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-844-413-6649. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

