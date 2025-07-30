News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Jul 30, 2025, 15:15 ET
Jul 30, 2025, 15:15 ET
SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the federal and provincial governments announced a combined investment of more than $5.3 million for the construction of 14 housing units, that support people experiencing homelessness in Sault Ste. Marie, including women and children fleeing domestic violence.
The announcement was made by Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Roberston, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and the Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, alongside Chris Scott, Member of Provincial Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, Matthew Shoemaker, Mayor of Sault Ste. Marie, and Stephanie Pagnucco, Chair of the Board for the Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corporation.
These supportive units are part of two separate projects aimed at addressing urgent housing needs in the community. The Community Resource Centre, located at 721 Wellington Street East, has been serving the local community since 2023 continuing to provide support with 22-emergency shelter bed and 22 transition bridge units. The units are designed for long-term stays helping individuals to transition from homelessness to permanent housing. Residents of these units have access to a kitchen, shower, laundry facilities as well as an on-site healthcare clinic and on-site mental health and addictions counseling.
The second project is an 11-plex modular housing project located in the western area of Sault Ste. Marie, that will provide transitional housing to women and children fleeing domestic abuse. These transitional units are supported by Women In Crisis (WIC) and include life skills training, educational upgrades, in-demand skills training and stability services for up to 24 months as women and children wait for permanent housing.
This investment is made possible thanks to the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI); initiatives of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.
As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.
Quotes:
"The federal government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to address the housing crisis. The projects announced today will provide more safe, affordable homes for the most vulnerable residents of Sault Ste. Marie. I'm proud of our government's involvement, and of the tangible difference it will make for people in this community"– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
"Everyone deserves a roof over their head and a safe place to call home. This announcement will help many families and individuals to heal and rebuild their lives, offering not just a home but also hope. The federal government's ongoing support and commitment to creating affordable housing will help improve the lives of the most vulnerable from our community, here in Sault Ste. Marie." – Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma
"Supportive housing enables people to get back on their feet with the supports they need to build a better future in Sault Ste. Marie and in communities across Ontario. Our government is working hand-in-hand with our federal and municipal partners to build more affordable and supportive housing to protect our vulnerable residents and ensure they have a roof over their heads." – The Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
"This funding helps create transitional housing units that offer a lifeline for safety and stability to individuals who need it most. We're delivering urgently needed housing to protect women, children, and vulnerable individuals throughout our community." – Chris Scott, Member of Provincial Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie
"I want to express our sincere gratitude for this vital investment in our community. These new transitional housing units are more than just buildings — they represent safety, dignity, and a fresh start. For individuals and families fleeing domestic violence, having a secure place to turn to is life-changing. We are committed to supporting vulnerable residents and advancing housing supports that improve safety and stability in our community." – Stephanie Pagnucco, Chair of the Board for the Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corporation
Quick Facts:
Additional Information:
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Alexandra Sanita, Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]
Share this article