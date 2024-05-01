OTTAWA, UNCEDED TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Robert Louie, Chairman of the Lands Advisory Board (LAB), Austin Bear, Chair of the First Nations Land Management Resource Centre, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, signed a Memorandum of Understanding securing further funding for First Nations land management. With this new five-year funding agreement, part of the $187 million of funding over five years and over $34 million ongoing provided in Budget 2023, the LAB and the First Nations Land Management Resource Centre will support First Nations in governing their lands and creating economic and social opportunities for their communities. Communities with operational land codes will receive an increase in funding to govern their lands—up to 21% for most First Nations. Funding to support communities seeking to also opt out of the relevant sections of the Indian Act and develop their own land codes will be increased by 50%. In addition, up to 50 more First Nations will be supported to become signatories to this historic agreement over the next five years.

Chief Robert Louie, Chairman of the Lands Advisory Board, Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, and Austin Bear, Chair of the First Nations Land Management Resource Centre, signing the Memorandum of Understanding. (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada)

The new funding formula will significantly increase the core funding for operational First Nations that have resumed jurisdiction over their reserve lands under the Framework Agreement. The new formula will also better support First Nations working together to govern jointly held reserve lands. Budget 2023 also increased funding for First Nations developing or transitioning to a land code. These investments will help more First Nations govern their reserve lands outside of the Indian Act without the involvement of the federal government.

When First Nations are not hindered by the Indian Act, they are better positioned to create new social and economic opportunities. This funding increase signals a strong commitment from the Government of Canada in support of First Nations' inherent right to self-governance over their lands, resources, and environment.

The LAB and the Government of Canada celebrate their continued and strengthened partnership, taking another step toward service transfer and implementing Articles 26 and 29 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which focuses on Indigenous rights to lands and their use, and control and protection of lands.

Quotes

"The Land Advisory Board and First Nation Land Management Resource Centre are pleased to celebrate the increase to the five-year Operational and Developmental Funding Formula. These additional investments contribute positively to the implementation of Framework Agreement on First Nation Management."

Chief Robert Louie

Chair of the Lands Advisory Board

"The Resource Centre is appreciative to have a positive and productive working relationship with federal counterparts that ultimately results in the benefit of signatory First Nations communities' governmental resources and increased quality of life for members."

Austin Bear

Chair of the Resource Centre

"Indigenous Peoples have the inherent right to make their own decisions regarding the use of their own lands. This increased funding gets us closer to making this a reality. By managing their lands according to their own priorities and values, First Nations will be able to attract more investments and create more economic opportunities for their members. This is key to achieving self-determination and progressing on the path to reconciliation. I sincerely thank the Lands Advisory Board and First Nations Land Management Resource Centre for their dedication and leadership on this important matter.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

The Lands Advisory Board was created to support First Nations in resuming jurisdiction over reserve lands and resources. The Lands Advisory Board is comprised of an elected chairman and regionally elected directors, determined by the councils of the signatory First Nations who have formally established their land codes.

This new Memorandum of Understanding is in effect for a five-year period ( April 1, 2023 , to March 31, 2028 ).

, to ). The Framework Agreement was developed to recognize First Nations' inherent right to govern their reserve lands. The Framework Agreement includes a growing number of communities across Canada that are interested in replacing the restrictive lands-related sections of the Indian Act with the legal framework developed in a community land code.

