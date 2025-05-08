LÉVIS, QC, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec (FCDQ) Board of Directors is pleased to announce that it has two new members. Moreover, two directors have been re-elected and the terms of two co-opted directors have been renewed.

To support decision-making and align with governance best practices, the FCDQ Board is made up of 19 members with complementary skills and diverse backgrounds. Twelve of them are elected from among caisse network board members, while six others are co-opted by the Board. The final member is the president and CEO.

Desjardins Group is proud of these directors, who are committed to applying its values and fulfilling its mission.

For more information, see the full profiles of the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Ethics and Professional Conduct.

Here are the summary profiles of the Board members who have been elected, re-elected, or whose terms have been renewed:

Director newly elected to the Board

René Saint-Pierre (caisse board member)

René has a master's degree in construction management from Stanford University and bachelor's and master's degrees in civil engineering from Polytechnique Montréal. He is the co-founder of a company specialized in developing artificial intelligence technologies, and is an expert in advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and information technology, as well as in the cooperative business model, sustainable development and responsible finance.

Director newly co-opted to the Board

Philippe Jetté (co-opted member from outside the caisse network)

Philippe graduated in electrical engineering from Polytechnique Montréal. As the former president and CEO of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc., he brings hands-on technical knowledge and expertise in engineering complex networks as well as proven market development, marketing and sales skills. He also has extensive experience managing major publicly traded and private corporations.

Directors re-elected to the Board

Jordan Baril-Furino (caisse board member)

Jordan brings specific expertise to the Board with his experience in engineering, risk management and compliance. He enriches the Board's discussions on topics such as the next generation of leaders and cultural diversity.

Maryse Lapierre (caisse board member)

Maryse provides the Board with expertise in corporate and notary law. In addition to being a certified corporate director (ASC), she's involved in the business, urban planning and environmental sectors.

Co-opted directors reappointed to the Board

Denis Latulippe (co-opted member from outside the caisse network)

Denis is an actuary by training and has extensive expertise in actuarial science, insurance and pension plans. He's also a certified corporate director (ASC), and joined the United Nations as a senior actuary and advisor in 1992.

Michel Magnan (co-opted member from outside the caisse network)

Michel brings expertise in finance, accounting and corporate social responsibility matters to the Board. He is a distinguished research professor at Concordia University and the Stephen A. Jarislowsky Chair in Corporate Governance at the John Molson School of Business, as well as a certified corporate director (ASC, C. Dir.).

Member re-elected to the Board of Ethics and Professional Conduct

Annie Vaillancourt (caisse board member)

Annie was re-elected to the Federation Board of Ethics and Professional Conduct, a body dedicated to the oversight of Desjardins's ethics and professional conduct.

Annie holds a bachelor's degree in law from Université Laval and is a member of the Barreau du Québec. She's a private practice lawyer specializing in civil and commercial litigation, and teaches contract law at Quebec's École du Barreau.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $470.9 billion as at December 31, 2024. With more than 55,200 skilled employees, it has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]