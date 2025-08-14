Highlights as at June 30, 2025

Share price: $18.67 , up $0.03 from December 31, 2024

, up from December 31, 2024 Non-annualized return: 0.1%

Non-annualized return for the Investments impacting the Québec economy portfolio: 0.8%

Non-annualized return on the Other investments portfolio: 1.9%

New amounts committed by CRCD and its partner funds: $114 million in 48 SMEs, cooperatives and funds

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the results of the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins (CRCD) is announcing that as of today its share price is $18.67, which marks a $0.03 increase compared with its value at December 31, 2024. CRCD ended the first six months of 2025 with net earnings of $3.0 million, representing a non-annualized return of 0.1%. CRCD had net assets of $2,665 million as at June 30, 2025.

The 2025 interim results were mainly driven by the Investments impacting the Québec economy portfolio and the Other investments portfolio, which generated non-annualized returns of 0.8% and 1.9%, respectively.

The performance of the Investments impacting the Québec economy portfolio reflects the resilience of Quebec businesses navigating a rapidly evolving economic and geopolitical landscape. Against this backdrop, some businesses are opting to review project timelines or adjust growth initiatives.

With regard to the Other investments portfolio, although the majority of asset classes contributed positively to returns, real estate funds were affected by exchange rate fluctuations while bond securities were impacted by rising long-term interest rates during the 6-month period.

Over seven years, which is the minimum mandatory holding period for CRCD shares, the compound return on the share was 3.5%,1 plus the tax credit obtained at the time of acquisition.

Share issuances in the first six months of the year totalled $1.5 million, representing the remaining balance of the 2024 offering. Redemptions totalled $65.7 million.

As at June 30, 2025, there were 707 businesses, cooperatives and funds benefitting from $2,184 million in commitments from CRCD and its partner funds, including $114 million committed during the six-month period.

"In today's environment, our support truly matters. At Desjardins Capital, we believe that periods of uncertainty can also present opportunities. We are here for our partner businesses, supporting them with a long-term vision to help them seize these opportunities. CRCD has a clear ambition: to be an investor that acts as a catalyst for productivity and sustainable growth benefitting Quebec's SMEs and regions."

Nathalie Bernard, Chief Operating Officer of Desjardins Capital and manager of CRCD

Next share issuance

In March 2025, CRCD was authorized to issue $150 million in shares. Some product features were also modified:

A lifetime subscription limit of $45,000 was introduced.

was introduced. The maximum annual subscription amount is now capped at $5,000 .

. The tax credit obtained upon acquisition is now 25%.

All new shares issued by CRCD must be held for a minimum of 7 years and a maximum of 14 years.

The pre-subscription period will run from 9 a.m. on September 2 to 4 p.m. on September 23, 2025.

About Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins

With more than 109,000 shareholders, Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins (CRCD) invests its pooled capital in Quebec businesses to promote wealth creation across all regions and for future generations. A public company with net assets of $2,665 million, CRCD leverages the financial tools it has developed alongside Desjardins Capital, which manages it. This foundational ecosystem aims to boost, showcase and firmly establish Quebec's top entrepreneurial talent. As at June 30, 2025, $2,184 million has been committed to support more than 700 businesses, cooperatives and funds from all sectors and regions across Quebec.

1 As at June 30, 2025, the share's compounded returns were 4.9% over one year, 2.7% over three years, 4.4% over five years, 3.5% over seven years and 4.3% over ten years. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions, as applicable. These rates of return do not take into account the income tax credits obtained by the shareholder upon acquisition or exchange of shares, or any income taxes payable by any shareholder that would have reduced returns. CRCD shares are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates and their past performance is not indicative of future returns. Investment fees may apply. Please read the online prospectus before investing.

