MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the August 2025 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on August 22, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on August 29, 2025.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for August 2025, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols (TSX) Distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU 0.0457 Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS 0.0291 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate

Bond Index ETF DCC 0.0433 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government

Bond Index ETF DCG 0.0339 Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCBC 0.0625

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP 0.0601

Desjardins Equity ETFs



Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF DMQC -

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF DMEC - Desjardins American Equity Index ETF DMEU - Desjardins International Equity Index ETF DMEI - Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF DMEE -

Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFC - Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFU - Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero

Emissions Pathway ETF DRFD - Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions

Pathway ETF DRFE -

Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMC - Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMU - Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions

Pathway ETF DRMD - Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRME -

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF DRFG -

Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRCU 0.0518

Desjardins Sustainable ETF



Desjardins Sustainable American Equity ETF DSAE -

Desjardins Alternative ETF



Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - CA$ Hedged Units DANC - Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - US$ Hedged Units DANC.U -1 Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF - CA$ Hedged Units DAMG - Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF - US$ Hedged Units DAMG.U -1



1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $501.3 billion as at June 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 57,200 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$47.7 billion in assets under management as at March 31, 2025. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]