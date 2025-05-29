TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA), is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors, as well as the re-appointment of three existing members. Steve Geist and Douglas E. Turnbull join FSRA's Board of Directors for a two-year term, effective May 1, 2025.

In addition, current members Joanne De Laurentiis (Chair), Peggy McCallum and Lucie Tedesco have been re-appointed to FSRA's Board of Directors.

Steve Geist (left) and Douglas Turnbull (right). (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)

New Members

Steve Geist

Steve Geist is a seasoned financial services executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience. He previously held senior executive roles at CIBC Wealth Management and as CEO of CIBC Asset Management. He currently serves as Vice Chair and Director of the Ontario Financing Authority, and a member of the Board of Directors at Quinte Health and Chair of the Canada Life Investment Management Independent Review Committee.

Mr. Geist holds a BBA from Wilfrid Laurier University. His professional qualifications include a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation with a distinction of Fellow (FCPA/FCA) from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, an ICD.D designation and Certified Financial Planner designation.

Douglas E. Turnbull

Douglas E. Turnbull is a distinguished leader with deep expertise in investment banking, debt capital markets, advisory and credit rating businesses. He is the recently retired Vice Chairman and Country Head (Canada) of Morningstar DBRS Ltd. and has held other leadership roles at TD Securities, BMO Nesbitt Burns, Gordon Capital, and RBC Dominion Securities (including its predecessor, A.E. Ames & Co.). Mr. Turnbull is currently the Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Morningstar Canada and serves on several boards and advisory committees, including board member of Elexicon Corporation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Canadian Ditchley Foundation and a member of the Advisory Board for the Toronto Global Forum.

Mr. Turnbull holds a BA from Western University and an ICD.D designation from the University of Toronto Rotman School of Management.

"Steve and Douglas each bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the FSRA board. Their extensive experience in financial services will be invaluable as FSRA continues to mature and implement important strategic priorities in this uncertain global economy," said Joanne De Laurentiis, Chair of FSRA's Board of Directors. "I look forward to working alongside them to better protect consumers and strengthen public confidence in the financial services sector."

Re-appointed members

Joanne De Laurentiis' term as Chair has been extended by six months, effective June 28, 2025. Her continued leadership will be instrumental in guiding the board's strategic direction and supporting FSRA's initiatives.

Peggy McCallum has been re-appointed for a three-year term, effective May 18, 2025. With her extensive expertise in pension and benefits governance, risk management, administration and investment, she will continue to provide valuable insight to the board.

Lucie Tedesco has been re-appointed for a three-year term, effective July 13, 2025. Her significant experience across banking, insurance, payments, external complaint bodies, market conduct, consumer protection and regulatory technology will remain a key asset to the board.

Learn more:

For biographical information on all Board Members, please visit our governance page.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Ashley Legassic

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 647-719-8426

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario