Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF helps investors further diversify their portfolios

and tap into growth taking place in emerging economies

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today launched Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF ("The ETF"), offering Canadians a new opportunity to potentially benefit from the rapid economic growth taking place in global emerging markets and exposure to diversified sectors and geographies.

"We're proud to add Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF to our comprehensive and growing suite of ETFs, made for Canadians, by Canadians," said Michael Cooke, Head of ETFs, Mackenzie Investments. "This new offering will allow investors to access the significant growth happening in emerging economies around the world while providing the tax benefits that come with being a domestically listed ETF."

The ETF captures large and mid cap representation across more than 20 emerging market countries, offering investors global diversification opportunities and access to the potential attractive valuations and yield advantages of emerging market equities. The ETF tracks the Solactive GBS Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap CAD Index which is designed to track the performance of equity securities in emerging markets.

"Economic growth in the emerging markets continues to outpace that of more developed economies," added Mr. Cooke. "Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF will tap into global growth opportunities while satisfying increasing investor demand for emerging market equites as they take a more mainstream role in investment portfolios."

With the introduction of this new offering, Mackenzie's comprehensive suite of ETFs now stands at 45 Canadian-listed ETFs and spans active, strategic beta and index solutions. The firm's ETF business has grown to more than $12 billion in assets under management in just over five years.

The initial offering of the ETF has closed, and it will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol QEE.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $205.4 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; Lara Berguglia (Quebec), 514-994-2382, [email protected]