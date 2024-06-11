The Tim Hortons Travel Collection pays tribute to the diverse natural beauty of Canada , with 10 ceramic mugs that feature unique designs inspired by each province's local landscape and wildlife, along with a Canada -themed ceramic mug and stainless-steel travel mug.





, with 10 ceramic mugs that feature unique designs inspired by each province's local landscape and wildlife, along with a -themed ceramic mug and stainless-steel travel mug. Each provincial mug design is available exclusively in its home province at participating Tims restaurants while supplies last. If you're road-tripping across Canada this summer, make sure to stop at a Tims in each province you visit to pick up the local collectable mug!





this summer, make sure to stop at a Tims in each province you visit to pick up the local collectable mug! Plus, check out TimShop.ca for some exclusive travel gear including a Canada T-shirt and Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt, 32oz/946mL Stadium Cup with Snack Holder, a Stainless Steel Water Bottle with a carrying strap, a Collapsible Cooler Bag, and more!

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Available now at participating Tims restaurants across Canada is the Tim Hortons Travel Collection, which features collectible ceramic mugs celebrating the natural beauty of each province along with a Canada-themed ceramic mug and stainless-steel travel mug.

New limited-edition Tim Hortons Travel Collection celebrates the beauty of Canada with collectible mugs for each province and a set of Canada-inspired drinkware (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Featuring original artwork by Canadian artist Av Wu, each provincial mug is available exclusively in its home province at participating Tims restaurants, while the Canada-themed ceramic mug and stainless-steel travel mug are available at participating Tims restaurants across the country, making a great memorabilia gift for those visiting and travelling Canada this summer.

"No Canadian road trip is complete without making a stop at Tims, whether it's for coffee and breakfast to start the day, an Iced Capp and lunch on a pitstop, or an order to go to enjoy at your destination," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons.

"Our limited-edition Travel Collection mugs make for a really fun souvenir to pick up during your Tims Runs and road trips across our beautiful country this summer, whether you're visiting a different province for the first time, or the country!"

Plus, check out TimShop.ca for some exclusive Tims travel gear including a Canada T-shirt and Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt, 32oz/946mL Stadium Cup with Snack Holder, a Stainless-Steel Water Bottle with a carrying strap, and a Collapsible Cooler Bag.

Tim Hortons Travel Collection is available at participating Tims restaurants in Canada while supplies last. Availability varies by restaurant.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]