Combines Powerful Suction with Up to 80 Minutes of Uninterrupted Performancei and Simple One-Touch Control

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - LG Electronics (LG), a leader in home appliance innovations, is disrupting the stick vacuum segment in Canada with the launch of the LG CordZero™ A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum (A906SM). Following a strong US launch of the CordZero lineup in 2018, LG is now bringing the success of the A906SM model to the Canadian market to provide a convenient deep clean.

The LG CordZero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum features two quick-release rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that can be interchanged swiftly, enabling continuous cleaning for up to 80 minutes while charging. The LG CordZero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum also features a portable charging stand for convenient storage and charging anytime, anywhere and a five-step filtration system that helps to filter 99.99 percent of dustii. Simple one-touch control for turning on and off or adjusting power levels eliminates strain associated with constantly pulling a trigger button, making it more comfortable to operate. The easy-to-adjust telescopic wand offers flexibility no matter the user's height, as well as efficient storage.

"The launch of the LG CordZero A9 Stick Vacuum in Canada raises the bar in cleaning convenience and performance," said Ashley Audisho, Senior Marketing Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics Canada. "Boasting 140 watts of powerful suction, we're excited to provide Canadians with a cordless vacuum that provides up to 80 minutes of run time, so you can clean and charge at the same time."

Powerful Suction, Built to Last

The LG CordZero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum's Smart Inverter Motor™ creates a powerful 140 watts of suction and is backed by a 10-year limited warranty for lasting peace of mind.

Hassle-Free Maintenance

Washable components in the LG CordZero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum enable users to easily separate the dust bin and cyclone system for easy cleaning and improved hygiene. Both the filters and cyclone system can simply be washed in water to remove dust and debris.

5-Step Filtration System

Indoor allergens and dust can upset the healthy ecosystem of a home. The LG CordZero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum's five-step filtration system helps to filter 99.99 percent of dust and dirt by separating suctioned dust in the dust bin.

Clean Multi-Surfaces with Ease

The vacuum's Power Carpet Nozzle effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from carpets with its direct drive motor inside the nozzle cleaning head. It also comes with an adjustable length telescopic wand which provides flexibility for cleaning reach and comfort.

Detachable Hand Vacuum for Convenient Spot Cleaning

Transforming to a detachable hand vacuum for spot cleaning has never been easier. LG CordZero™ A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum users can easily switch between floors and furniture for total freedom in cleaning hard to reach places throughout the home.

Retail Availability

The LG CordZero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum (A906SM) is sold exclusively at Costco Wholesale Canada. For more information, visit LG.ca.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $56 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit lg.ca.

________________________________ i In normal mode without Power Carpet/Floor Nozzle using two batteries. ii Based on testing performed by SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH on April 24, 2018.





