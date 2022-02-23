New legislation to protect health workers needs enforcement

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As federal, provincial and territorial justice and public safety ministers meet this week, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) reminds governments and the public about Bill C-3, legislation passed in December 2021 that aims to protect health care workers from threats, violence and harassment, and patients from being denied care. The passing of this bill clearly demonstrates that harm to health professionals and patients cannot and will not be tolerated in Canada.

The CMA is grateful for the rapid passage of this important bill. However, legislation alone will not protect health care workers or patients. We encourage public safety ministers and law enforcement agencies to ensure the new bill is enforced across Canada.

Dr. Katharine Smart

President, Canadian Medical Association

