The Kuro Edition models will feature a bold colour scheme that helps represent individuality and vitality. The bold combination of Polymetal Grey Metallic or Jet Black Mica exterior paint colour, Garnet Red leather upholstery, and black accents inside and out are not only beautiful and sophisticated, but also exudes strength and passion. Refined exterior accents, such as black metallic finish aluminum alloy wheels and gloss black door mirrors, among other details, help provide a strong expression of elegance. The ambiance of the cabin is set with Garnet Red leather seats contrasted by black decoration panels on the instrument panel and door trims, and red stitching on the steering wheel, shift knob, and throughout the cabin to help stir emotions and invoke inspiration.

The 2021 CX-5, CX-9, and Mazda6 Kuro Edition vehicles will be well-appointed with numerous premium amenities, such as Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, automatic climate control, and power adjustable driver's seat with memory setting that will provide convenience owners can enjoy. Most of Mazda's i-Activsense safety features, such as Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go and Smart Brake Support Front are all equipped on these trim levels to help offer peace of mind for every journey on the road.

Pricing and specific features for the Kuro Edition models will be announced in accordance with their respective 2021 Mazda vehicle announcement.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167

Related Links

http://www.mazda.ca

