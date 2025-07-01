News provided byMazda Canada Inc.
Jul 01, 2025, 04:00 ET
- Sharper design that evolves CX-5's distinctive character, paired with a more spacious cabin and greater utility.
- A high level of craftsmanship is backed by human-centric technology and class-leading safety.
RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, July 10 at 4:00 AM ET, Mazda will unveil the all-new 2026 CX-5. Crafted to fit urban and active lifestyles seamlessly, CX-5 appeals to customers who need a vehicle that is just as capable tackling everyday errands as it is tackling the weekend excursions and getaways. With a confidence-inspiring drive, engaging design, and functionality to match, the all-new 2026 CX-5 is intended for both life-long customers and those new to Mazda.
More will be revealed on July 10. Stay tuned on Mazda.ca.
