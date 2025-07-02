MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JUNE 2025

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jul. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 6,951 vehicles, representing an increase of 6.4 percent versus June 2024. Sales for the first half of 2025 are 39,781, which is an increase of 20.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

JUNE AND Q2 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-70 and CX-90 both set new benchmarks for June sales, and were up 27.3 percent and 51.6 percent, respectively. In Q2, sales of CX-70 and CX-90 rose by 105.7 percent and 34.2 percent compared to 2024.

CX-30 sales for the quarter were up by 16.6 percent compared to Q2 2024.

Mazda3 had a good showing in June and Q2, finishing the month up 63.5 percent versus June 2024 , and gained on the quarter, up 23.0 percent vs Q2 2024.

, and gained on the quarter, up 23.0 percent vs Q2 2024. MX-5 sales in June came through with a 100.8 percent YOY gain, besting June sales for the past 33 years.

Mazda's full-line sales in Q2 were up 19.9 percent and are the best combined Q2 results in the last 15 years.



June June YOY YTD YTD YOY

2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Mazda3 1,187 726 63.5 % 6,125 5,113 19.8 % MX-5 243 121 100.8 % 591 706 -16.3 % Passenger Car 1,430 847 68.8 % 6,716 5,819 15.4 % CX-30 1,323 1,622 -18.4 % 7,880 7,368 6.9 % CX-5 2,197 2,032 8.1 % 12,358 10,980 12.6 % CX-50 650 920 -29.3 % 6,258 4,729 32.3 % CX-70 546 429 27.3 % 2,566 929 176.2 % CX-9 0 0 - 0 29 -100.0 % CX-90 805 531 51.6 % 3,993 2,896 37.9 % MX-30 0 149 -100.0 % 10 255 -96.1 % Light Truck 5,521 5,683 -2.9 % 33,065 27,186 21.6 % MAZDA TOTAL 6,951 6,530 6.4 % 39,781 33,005 20.5 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

