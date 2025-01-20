OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Michener Award and Rideau Hall Foundations (MAF and RHF) are thrilled to announce that the new Norman Webster Fellowship is now accepting submissions. This new Fellowship is designed to amplify the ecosystems of small Canadian newsrooms; recognize their critical role in keeping communities connected; providing a diversity of voices and opinions; and maintaining their journalistic independence.

The Norman Webster Fellowship is valued at up to $125,000 and will provide the winning news organizations (1 in English and 1 in French) with a unique opportunity to not only produce a groundbreaking story but also allow early career journalists to hone their craft.

"The Norman Webster Fellowship honours the legacy of the late Canadian journalist Norman Webster," said Margo Goodhand, President of the MAF. "It is my hope that this Fellowship inspires small newsrooms across the country to think big about the stories they can tell. Stories that will be meaningful to their communities and help create the kind of change that has been celebrated by the Michener Awards, Canada's most prestigious journalism award, for the past 50-plus years."

Fellowship winners will be announced in spring 2025, in advance of the Michener Awards ceremony, scheduled for June 2025.

Submissions for the Norman Webster Fellowship will close at 11:59 PM ET, on Friday, March 21, 2025. Criteria and application forms are available on the Michener Awards website.

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement.

About the Michener Awards

The Michener Awards honour, celebrate, and promote excellence in Canadian public service journalism. Established in 1970 by the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, Governor General of Canada from 1967 to 1974, the Michener Awards are Canada's premier journalism award. The Michener Awards Foundation's voluntary Board of Directors administers the award, in partnership with the Rideau Hall Foundation. Learn more at www.MichenerAwards.ca.

SOURCE Michener Awards Foundation

For more information: Jill Clark, Communications Manager, Rideau Hall Foundation, 613-809-1480, [email protected]