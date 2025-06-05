OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Michener Awards Foundation is proud to announce La Presse as the recipient of the 2024 Michener Award for meritorious public service journalism. The award was presented during a ceremony at Rideau Hall, presided over by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon.

La Presse's investigative team—Ariane Lacoursière, Caroline Touzin, Gabrielle Duchaine, and Katia Gagnon—conducted a series of in-depth reports uncovering widespread dysfunction within Quebec's youth protection system. Their reporting revealed harrowing instances of children being wrongfully removed from their families, subjected to physical restraints and seclusion, and exposed to sexual abuse in foster homes and detention facilities.

The La Presse reports led to investigations into multiple regional agencies, the trusteeship of one agency, the resignation of the provincial director of youth protection, and the establishment of a Commissioner for Children's Well-Being and Rights by the Quebec government.

"The calibre of work produced by the La Presse team exemplifies the very essence of public service journalism," said Margo Goodhand, President of the Michener Awards Foundation. "Their relentless pursuit of truth and accountability not only brought systemic issues to light, but also instigated meaningful reforms that will benefit countless children and families in Quebec going forward."

The Michener Award, established in 1970 by the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, recognizes excellence in public service journalism that makes a significant impact on the lives of Canadians. This year's finalists included Global News, The Globe and Mail (two entries), Toronto Star, and The Vancouver Sun.

The following newsrooms were awarded a Michener citation of merit:

Global News – Federal Procurement Investigations

Globe & Mail – The Algorithm

Globe & Mail – Have Nurses, Will Travel

Toronto Star – Kids in Crisis & The Invisible Girl

Vancouver Sun – The Preventable Death of a University Student

The Michener Award Foundation also recognized the 2025 Michener-Deacon (Katrine Desautels) and Michener-L. Richard O'Hagan (Chris Arsenault and Josette Lafleur) Fellowship recipients, the first recipients of the new Norman Webster Fellowship in Support of Local News (Cabin Radio and Le Droit), as well as Robert Fife as the recipient of the Michener-Baxter Award for Exceptional Service to Canadian Journalism.

Thank you to the 2024 Michener Award judges:

Chief Judge Katherine Sedgwick : former deputy editor of Montreal Gazette

: former deputy editor of Montreal Gazette Rod Mickleburgh : longtime journalist, now retired after more than 20 years with the Globe and Mail

: longtime journalist, now retired after more than 20 years with the Globe and Mail Tahieròn:iohte Dan David : journalist, media trainer and founding director of APTN News

: journalist, media trainer and founding director of APTN News Mary McGuire : retired journalism professor at Carleton University

: retired journalism professor at Guy Gendron : broadcast media journalist and former ombudsman for CBC Radio Canada

About the Michener Awards

The Michener Awards honour, celebrate, and promote excellence in Canadian public service journalism. Established in 1970 by the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, Governor General of Canada from 1967 to 1974, the Michener Awards are Canada's premier journalism award. The Michener Awards Foundation's Board of Directors administers the award, in partnership with the Rideau Hall Foundation. Learn more at www.MichenerAwards.ca.

SOURCE Michener Awards Foundation

For more information, please contact: Jill Clark, Manager of Communications and Media Relations, Rideau Hall Foundation, 613-619-0230, [email protected]