OTTAWA, ON, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Michener Awards Foundation (MAF) today announced it is awarding Robert Fife with its prestigious Michener-Baxter Award for exceptional service to Canadian public service journalism.

"At a time when journalism is under fire around the world, it's even more important that we honour great Canadian journalists who work tirelessly to uncover the truth, keep us informed, and inspire future generations of journalists to do the same," said Margo Goodhand, President of the Michener Awards Foundation. "We are thrilled to recognize Mr. Fife for his extraordinary life-long contributions to our profession."

The Michener-Baxter Award was established in 1983 and is presented at the discretion of the foundation's board of directors. The award is named for Clive Baxter, who received the first Michener Award in 1971 from then-Governor General Roland Michener.

Michener-Baxter Award winners are selected by a committee of the MAF board. The award's criteria can be found here.

Robert Fife is The Globe and Mail's Ottawa Bureau Chief. He is the former Ottawa Bureau Chief of the National Post and CTV National News and host of CTV's Question Period. He is being recognized for consistent excellence over four decades as a reporter who continues to shed light on issues and stories Canadians need to know. He is also being honoured for his enduring work as a mentor and leader in several newsrooms across the country.

The Michener-Baxter award will be presented at an awards ceremony in Ottawa on June 5 at Rideau Hall, hosted by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada. The evening gala will also honour the 2025 Michener fellowship recipients and the Michener Award recipient and finalists, as well as the inaugural recipients of the Norman Webster Fellowships for local news.

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement.

SOURCE Michener Awards Foundation

For media inquiries: Jill Clark, Manager of Communications and Media Relations, Rideau Hall Foundation, 613-619-0230, [email protected]