New investments to extend the Montréal Metro's Blue line

MONTRÉAL, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians rely on public transit – whether it's getting to work, picking the kids up from daycare, or taking advantage of everything our cities have to offer. Investing in public transit means growing the economy, fighting climate change, and making our communities stronger.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced a federal investment of more than $1.3 billion to extend the Montréal Metro's Blue line. This project will lower daily commute times, reduce the number of cars on the road, and make Montréal greener.

Once completed, the metro will have five new stations and cover nearly 6 additional kilometres, connecting the current Saint-Michel station to Anjou. This funding will also support the construction of two bus terminals and a new park-and-ride.

With the Blue line extension, more than 17,000 new people will have access to the metro and benefit from more reliable, effective, and accessible service. This investment will help make sure Montrealers have the public transit they need – today and tomorrow.

Quotes

"It's a big day for Montréal and for Montrealers. By investing in the Blue line extension, we're making a real difference in the lives of families, while creating good jobs and building a greener Montréal. Our government is working hard to support projects like this – projects that make our communities better – right across the country."

—The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"I am proud to announce our major contribution to the extension of the Montréal Metro's Blue line. The five new stations will simplify travel for the city's east end residents and the people who work there, so they spend less time in traffic and more time with their loved ones. Through projects like this, we are building a greener future for all, while encouraging the use of sustainable transportation and reducing the number of vehicles on the streets of Montréal."

—The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Quebec is committed to accelerating the project to extend the Blue line to Anjou and is making the necessary efforts to make it happen. This project is key to improving mobility in the metropolitan area and stimulating development in Montréal's east end. After a 30-year wait, the development of the Montréal Metro is getting a reboot, and this is just the start."

—Chantal Rouleau, Quebec Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada will invest more than $1.3 billion through the public transit component of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan.

will invest more than through the public transit component of the Investing in Infrastructure Plan. The Government of Quebec's Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, Chantal Rouleau , also attended the event.

Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, , also attended the event. To date, through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, the Government of Canada has invested more than $737 million for more than 313 public transit projects in Quebec .

has invested more than for more than 313 public transit projects in . Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green and social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green and social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Of this amount, $28.7 billion is for public transit projects, which includes $5 billion available for investments through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

is for public transit projects, which includes available for investments through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The transportation sector accounts for 25 percent of Canada's emissions. Investments in public transit help improve commuting, reduce air pollution, strengthen communities, and grow the Canadian economy.

Associated Links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca/

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

