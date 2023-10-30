iProfile Enhanced Monthly Income Portfolios seek to provide predictable income

iProfile Canadian Dividend and Income Equity Private Pool offers access to high-quality, dividend-paying Canadian companies

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced the expansion of its iProfile suite of investment solutions with the launch of two new iProfile Enhanced Monthly Income Portfolios and the iProfile Canadian Dividend and Income Equity Private Pool.

iProfile Enhanced Monthly Income Portfolios

iProfile Enhanced Monthly Income Portfolio - Canadian Fixed Income Balanced and iProfile Enhanced Monthly Income Portfolio - Canadian Neutral Balanced (the "Portfolios") intend to provide clients with a diversified portfolio solution focused on providing regular investment income with the potential for capital appreciation.

The Portfolios offer a stable annual cash flow of five per cent (Canadian Fixed Income Balanced) and six per cent (Canadian Neutral Balanced), paid as monthly distributions1.

"We're thrilled to launch the new iProfile Monthly Income Portfolios, which offer IG clients a new way to enhance the stability and longevity of their investment income," said Todd Asman, EVP, Products & Financial Planning, IG Wealth Management. "The Portfolios aim to make the cash flow clients receive from their investments more predictable, with a focus on tax efficiency, which can help ensure the longevity they need from their income seeking investments."

The Portfolios will be sub-advised by Mackenzie Investments.

iProfile Canadian Dividend and Income Equity Private Pool

iProfile Canadian Dividend and Income Equity Private Pool (the "Pool") seeks to provide investment income and growth potential by investing primarily in Canadian securities that pay dividends.

The Pool, which will be sub-advised by Mackenzie Investments and Dynamic Funds (1832 Asset Management L.P.), seeks to invest in attractively valued, high-quality companies that combine above-average yield and growth potential, while also considering businesses that have the ability to grow their dividends over time.

"The new iProfile Canadian Dividend and Income Equity Private Pool offers investors access to high-quality Canadian companies that have demonstrated that they can generate strong cashflows and return value to shareholders," added Mr. Asman. "The Pool, sub-advised by proven investment management teams, will give our clients better exposure to dividends, which are a key driver of total returns over the long term."

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. IG Wealth Management, including Investors Group Financial Services Inc. and Investors Group Securities Inc., has $114.2 billion in assets under advisement as of September 30, 2023, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial, together with its subsidiaries, is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with $253 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2023.

_____________________________________

1The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and should not be confused with a fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of income or capital gains realized by a fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid.







SOURCE IG Wealth Management

For further information: English Media Inquiries: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Kim Tran, 514-217-1684, [email protected]