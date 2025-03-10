New Humber Polytechnic Campaign Unleashes Students' Inner You

"The You You Knew Was in You" brand campaign empowers students to find their edge

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Humber Polytechnic is inviting learners to embrace their full potential with the launch of its bold new brand campaign, "The You You Knew Was in You." The campaign is designed to make strong emotional and behavioural connections with learners, inspiring them to bring out the person they want to be while studying at Humber, where they build the skills and confidence for lifelong employability and go on to make a real-world difference.

"Humber has always been a place where students find their edge. With our Builders of Brilliance vision, we are reimagining education to help students find what makes them brilliant and prepared to solve the productivity crisis facing our country," said Ann Marie Vaughan, president and CEO, Humber Polytechnic. "It takes more than simply acquiring knowledge; students need the confidence to use it and the fearlessness to lead. This campaign reflects Humber's commitment to helping students optimize their abilities, challenge limitations, and achieve their full potential to become the person they know they can be."

By affirming students' aspirations while addressing tensions such as self-doubt and external pressures many students face, Humber sees and fosters each student's spark, preparing them for real-world impact through hands-on experience, faculty support, and customized learning pathways to be ready to push the limits of Canada's most pressing problems.

"The You You Knew Was In You campaign is about tapping into the potential that exists within every prospective and current student. It's an emotionally compelling rallying cry that says the you you were meant to be is already in you, and at Humber, we'll be with you every step of the way to sharpen, shine and nurture that you," says Tammy Sadinsky, interim vice-president of Marketing, Communications and Advancement, Humber Polytechnic. "The emotional relatability of that journey to find yourself transcends borders and brings light to a global experience."

Intended to cut through the "sea-of-sameness" in post-secondary marketing, the campaign features tableaus of students seeing their future selves, under spotlights, set against a black background, showcasing what's possible through a Humber education. A unique brand platform in the sector, the main video is set to an original song, performed by students and alumni who found their edge at Humber and appear across the campaign.

"The You You Knew Was In You" also reflects alumni experiences and highlights Humber's ability to produce graduates with real-world skills who are ready to contribute to the workforce and economy from day one. Humber graduates have earned a reputation of excellence as shown in the annual Colleges Ontario Key Performance Indicators survey in which Humber consistently ranks as the top institution in the GTA for employer satisfaction of recent graduates.

Humber is collaborating with Broken Heart Love Affair to develop and produce the campaign and PUSH Media on its awareness and presence. The campaign extends Humber's Building Brilliance vision, which is structured on the principles of Belonging & Equity; Unparalleled Student Experience; Sustainability; and Human Spirit & Creativity.

To learn more about the brand campaign visit www.humber.ca/you.

