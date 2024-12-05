Humber Polytechnic Rockets to Fifth Spot in Canadian College Research Ranking, First in the GTA

Leading the GTA in Research and a Catalyst for Industry Innovation and Profitability

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Humber Polytechnic has secured the fifth position in Research Infosource's annual ranking of Canada's Top 50 Research Colleges and is the top research institution in the GTA, solidifying its reputation as a leader in innovation and applied research. This recognition highlights Humber's commitment to forging deeper partnerships and finding transformative solutions to real-world challenges. Humber has moved up 10 spots from its ranking in the previous year. As part of the Research Infosource rankings, Humber also placed first in Canada for research income growth.

"Humber Polytechnic has a unique ability to convene industry, community and academia, and this tremendous rise in the Research Infosource rankings demonstrates that," said Ann Marie Vaughan, president and CEO, Humber Polytechnic. "With Canada facing a massive productivity crisis, solving complex challenges through applied research is more important than ever to solidify Canada's place in the global economy. Humber offers opportunities for industry partners to collaborate with faculty, students, and researchers, to drive meaningful impact and create economic and social value. We invite organizations to partner with us to solve their wicked problems and remove barriers to productivity and prosperity."

Humber Polytechnic's applied research initiatives continue to address the pressing needs of industry, particularly small and mid-sized organizations, by providing access to technical expertise, facilities, and resources. According to Polytechnics Canada, institutions like Humber play a critical role in driving innovation:

Every dollar invested in polytechnic applied research generates a return on investment ranging from $8.09 to $18.49 .

to . 51 per cent of research collaborators reported increased research and development capacity, 48 per cent achieved improved competitiveness, and 12 per cent created new jobs.

As part of Humber's vision, Building Brilliance, Humber works closely with industry partners to deliver unparalleled student experiences, bridging the gap between academia and real-world application.

Humber's top five ranking is bolstered by a portfolio of research projects, supported by nearly $17 million in funding for various initiatives, including:

Advanced Forensic DNA Testing Framework: A collaboration with Toronto Police Service, Othram Inc., Missing Children Society of Canada to revolutionize the use of forensic DNA tools in criminal justice to improve community safety and solve cold cases. Humber is the only college in Ontario to offer a Forensic Identification program providing students with leading-edge forensic knowledge and skills for public and private policing and laboratories.

A collaboration with Police Service, Othram Inc., Missing Children Society of to revolutionize the use of forensic DNA tools in criminal justice to improve community safety and solve cold cases. Humber is the only college in to offer a Forensic Identification program providing students with leading-edge forensic knowledge and skills for public and private policing and laboratories. Broadcast-Broadband Convergence Lab: North America's first lab exploring next-generation ATSC 3.0 broadcast technology, with applications in public safety, education. Humber has partnered with the City of Calgary to improve municipal connectivity.

first lab exploring next-generation ATSC 3.0 broadcast technology, with applications in public safety, education. Humber has partnered with the to improve municipal connectivity. Voice Recognition Technology for Prediabetes Screening: Funded by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada , A partnership with Klick Labs leveraging machine learning to use voice recognition technology to screen for prediabetes in younger South Asians, a population at higher risk of Type 2 Diabetes.

"By investing in research across our post-secondary institutions, our government is investing in a prosperous future for Ontario," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges and Universities. "The top-ranking research being done at Humber will not only drive innovation, create good-paying jobs, and advance Ontario's key industries, but it will also improve the lives of all Ontarians. Congratulations to Humber Polytechnic on this monumental recognition."

Humber Polytechnic continues to expand its research capacity, offering industry partners access to cutting-edge facilities, funding opportunities, and the expertise of faculty and students. With COIs in health, technology, business, social innovation, and creative industries, Humber provides a platform for collaboration that drives market innovation, enhances competitiveness, and creates long-term economic impact.

For more information about Humber Polytechnic's research capabilities, leadership and partnership opportunities, please visit humber.ca/research.

Research Infosource annually ranks Canada's 50 research colleges, in addition to other rankings that help to highlight the strengths of Canada's research environment.

Humber is Canada's competitive advantage. Like the world around us, we're constantly in motion, creating a new expectation for education, while helping solve Canada's wicked productivity problem. More than just a place to learn, it's a place to belong. Offering the largest depth and breadth of programming to more than 86,000 learners, Humber is pioneering innovative and collaborative approaches to teaching and learning. With the support of our deep-rooted industry connections, dedicated faculty, and amazing staff, at Humber, we build brilliance every single day. Visit humber.ca to learn more.

