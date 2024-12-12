Humber Polytechnic Leads the Charge in Seamless Credit Transfers

Automatic and no fees for credit transfers and prior learning assessment and recognition starting Fall 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Humber Polytechnic is leading the transformation of higher education by being the first to offer seamless, no-cost credit transfers and prior learning assessment and recognition beginning in Fall 2025. As part of its Building Brilliance Vision, Humber is reimagining how students experience credit transfers by automatically recognizing all courses and credits received at one of 23 Ontario public colleges. This marks a significant step toward making higher education more personalized, efficient, and responsive to the needs of today's rapidly changing workforce.

Currently, Humber processes approximately 4,000 credit transfer requests each academic year. Of these, 40 per cent involve credits earned at Ontario public colleges, another 40 per cent from Ontario public universities, and the remaining 20 per cent include internal diploma-to-degree transfers and international credits.

Humber's Building Brilliance Vision includes the creation of a seamless, technology-enhanced credit transfer system. This initiative empowers students to receive the recognition they deserve for their past learning, optimizing their pathways to graduation, and accelerating their entry into the workforce.

"Humber Polytechnic is leading the way in addressing a long-standing challenge in higher education by becoming the first to offer a seamless, no-cost credit transfer and prior learning assessment and recognition," said Ann Marie Vaughan, president and CEO of Humber Polytechnic. "This initiative means that students will receive automatic recognition for the learning they've already achieved at one of Ontario's 23 colleges. We are moving away from a 'one size fits all' model and focusing on designing educational pathways that are tailored to the individual needs of students helping them to transition efficiently into the workforce. We are shaping a future-fluent, adaptive educational experience."

Humber's phased approach will ensure a timely, transparent, and student-centred credit transfer experience that eliminates barriers to post-secondary education.

Phase One will expand Humber's credit transfer course database, incorporating more than 500 course equivalencies through the ONCAT registry. This phase also includes process improvements to enable a smoother transfer experience right from the point of offer.

Phase Two will shift towards a technology-driven approach for credit transfer evaluations, integrating this process with the broader Recognition of Prior Learning system. This phase will also involve updates to Competency-Based Education frameworks and enhance student pathways for more customized learning experiences.

Phase Three will build on this work by integrating it with Humber's Digital Experience Platform, adding stackable modules and micro-credentials that allow transferred credits — whether they directly apply to core programs or not —- to contribute toward earning valuable recognition.

