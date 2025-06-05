Humber Polytechnic and the Canadian Nuclear Association Join Forces to Support the Growth of Canada's Nuclear Workforce

Partnership will explore innovative pathways to meet the growing demand for skilled talent in the nuclear sector

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Humber Polytechnic and the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore solutions to the growing skilled labour requirements for upcoming nuclear projects across Canada.

As Canada continues its transition to a clean energy future, the demand for talent in the nuclear industry is accelerating. This new partnership between Humber and the CNA underscores a shared commitment to work with key stakeholders nationwide to enable a coordinated, pan-Canadian approach aimed at building the workforce needed to support the successful delivery of nuclear projects.

"This collaboration represents an important step forward for nuclear industry as a whole," said George Christidis, president and CEO, Canadian Nuclear Association. "By working together to help build a highly skilled workforce, we're not only supporting the success of future nuclear projects, but also helping to ensure Canada remains a global leader in nuclear technology development. We're proud to be part of a national effort that aligns talent development with industry needs."

The partnership recognizes the complementary strengths of each organization. The MoU reflects joint efforts to support training programs focused on nuclear training and upskilling, create nuclear-focused academic credentials, engage students in experiential learning, and foster applied research aligned with industry requirements.

"As we look to meet our country's growing energy needs, the demand for skilled professionals in the nuclear sector has never been greater. Through this partnership with the CNA, Humber Polytechnic is proud to work alongside our industry partners to help shape the future of Canada's energy landscape," said Ann Marie Vaughan, president and CEO, Humber Polytechnic. "Together, we are preparing a new wave of nuclear talent who will lead with technical excellence and expertise while championing innovation for a sustainable future."

Humber's participation will also contribute to experiential education models, developed in collaboration with Indigenous communities, government, and industry, to ensure equitable access to careers in the nuclear field.

The MoU reinforces both organizations' dedication to exploring solutions that address current and future workforce challenges and support Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy.

About the Canadian Nuclear Association

The Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) has been the national voice of the Canadian nuclear industry since 1960. Working with our members and all communities of interest, the CNA promotes the industry nationally and internationally, works with governments on policies affecting the sector and endeavours to increase awareness and understanding of the value nuclear technology brings to the environment, economy and daily lives of Canadians. Visit cna.ca to learn more.

About Humber Polytechnic

Humber is Canada's competitive advantage. Like the world around us, we're constantly in motion, creating a new expectation for education, while helping solve Canada's wicked productivity problem. More than just a place to learn, it's a place to belong. Offering the largest depth and breadth of programming to more than 86,000 learners, Humber is pioneering innovative and collaborative approaches to teaching and learning. With the support of our deep-rooted industry connections, dedicated faculty, and amazing staff, at Humber, we build brilliance every single day. Visit humber.ca to learn more.

