KITIMAT-STIKINE REGIONAL DISTRICT, BC, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Haisla Nation and Gitanyow First Nation members will soon have 37 new affordable on-reserve homes, with the opening of Eagleview Apartments in Kitimat Village and construction starting on a project in Gitanyow.

Located at 605 Eagle Crescent in Kitamaat Village, Haisla Nation families and seniors have moved into the 23-unit, three-storey building that offers a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.

The Haisla Guxv Housing Society is operating the building, which is owned by Haisla Nation.

Construction is starting on the Xsi'Gintaiyin Housing Society's 14-unit project at Lot 115, First Ave., Gitanyow. The two-storey building will include six two-bedroom and eight one-bedroom apartments. Each one will include feast storage space for traditional foods, and Elders will be given priority access to ground floor units.

Funding provided for the Haisla Nation project includes:

$1.2 million through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement, under the National Housing Strategy.

through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement, under the National Housing Strategy. $5.4 million from the province, through BC Housing, including: $4.6 million through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund $815,000 Cost Pressures grant. approximately $522,000 in an annual operating subsidy.

from the province, through BC Housing, including:

Funding provided for the Gitanyow First Nation project includes:

$546,000 through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement, under the National Housing Strategy

through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement, under the National Housing Strategy $5.1 million from the province through BC Housing from the Indigenous Housing Fund and approximately $358,000 in annual operating funding.

Quotes:

"The peace of mind that comes with having a secure and stable home is invaluable. This is why the federal government is glad to support the creation of these new homes which will provide members of Haisla Nation with affordable and quality housing. Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, and through the National Housing Strategy, we are committed to making that a reality for all Canadians." –The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Walking the path of reconciliation has reinforced our government's commitment to taking strong action to help solve the housing crisis facing the Haisla, Gitanyow and other Indigenous Peoples, We raise our hands to our partners in these communities who are putting in the work alongside us to ensure everyone has a good, safe and culturally appropriate home no matter where they choose to live." – the Honourable Ravi Kahlon, provincial Minister of Housing

"The Haisla Nation would like to extend our deepest thanks to CMHC (Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) and BC Housing for their financial support in the development of the Eagle View Apartments. This 23-unit apartment complex is a significant addition to our community, providing much-needed housing and fostering a stronger foundation for our members. Housing is the number one priority in Haisla Nation's Comprehensive Community Plan, and this project represents a major step forward in meeting the critical housing needs of our people." – Kailee Gardiner, CAO, Haisla Nation

"We are excited the elders will have an option for ageing within the community while maintaining their independence." - Joel Starlund, Executive Director, Gitanyow Chiefs

"As the Gitanyow Band Council, we support the project of establishing elder care units to address overcrowding in small houses. These units will help prevent elder abuse and provide a safe living environment through regular monitoring by staff." –Gitanyow Band Council

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $115 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

These projects are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 77,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including 626 affordable homes in the Kitimat-Stikine Regional District.

Additional Information:

