NANAIMO, BC, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Snuneymuxw First Nation has received more than $700,000 from the federal government to help build eight new homes and repair eight existing affordable ones.

La'lum'utul (which means 'care for one another') is an eight-unit building comprised of two wood-frame four-plexes currently under construction on-reserve at Warpath Rd. Snuneymuxw First Nation will own and operate the units, which will be rented at below market rates to First Nation members. This project is expected to be completed in 2024.

Government of British Columbia logo (CNW Group/Government of Canada)

Funding will also go towards the renovation of eight existing homes on Snuneymuxw First Nation territory. The repairs are expected to be completed in May 2026.

Funding provided for these projects is as follows:

$567,970 from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund, towards the La'lum'utul housing project and repairs of the existing homes;

from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund, towards the La'lum'utul housing project and repairs of the existing homes; $312,000 contribution of joint funding for the La'lum'utul housing project through the Canada Community Housing Initiative, which is part of the Canada – British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy;

contribution of joint funding for the La'lum'utul housing project through the Canada Community Housing Initiative, which is part of the – British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy; $900,408 Community Housing Fund grant and $543,931 Cost Pressures Grant from the province, through BC Housing for the La'lum'utul housing project as well as annual operating funding of $220,168 ;

Community Housing Fund grant and Cost Pressures Grant from the province, through BC Housing for the La'lum'utul housing project as well as annual operating funding of ; Snuneymuxw First Nation provided the land for the La'lum'utul project, valued at $837,000 , and a cash contribution of $131,955 cash contribution for the repairs of the existing homes.

Quotes:

"Indigenous communities in British Columbia deserve access to safe and affordable housing. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund the federal government is investing in both affordable new homes for Indigenous peoples to improve the quality of life for the people who need it most. These kinds of investments transform our communities and will give residents a true sense of belonging and a safe, secure, culturally appropriate place to call home." – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"People want to have affordable housing options in their community, and we're ensuring just that. Under our Homes for People action plan, we're allowing people to remain in their communities connected to their families and their culture. Our government is proud to work alongside Snuneymuxw First Nation on this project and we will continue to work with Indigenous partners to build on- and off-reserve housing." – Ravi Khalon, Minister of Housing

"We all want community members cared for, which is why we're funding the new housing development, La'lum'utul – it means 'care for one another'. Snuneymuxw First Nation is such a good partner for our BC government and we're grateful to be working together." – – Sheila Malcolmson, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Nanaimo

"Our partnership with the National Housing Co-Investment Fund represents an important step in addressing the urgent need for housing in our community. We are dedicated to identifying housing solutions that meet the needs of our members and breathe life into our way of being." –Chief Mike Wyse, Snuneymuxw First Nation

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The Affordable Housing Funding (AHF) , previously the National Housing Co-Investment Fund is a $13.2 billion program under the (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

, previously the is a program under the (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $7.49 billion to support the creation of over 31,589 units and the repair of over 128,959 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

, the Government of has committed over to support the creation of over 31,589 units and the repair of over 128,959 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Through the Canada - British Columbia bilateral agreement the province delivers and cost-matches federal funds from the National Housing Strategy through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

- bilateral agreement the province delivers and cost-matches federal funds from the National Housing Strategy through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation La'lum'utul is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the province has more than 77,000 homes that have been completed or are underway, including more than 1,600 in Nanaimo .

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

To learn about B.C.'s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]